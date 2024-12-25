Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Personal Envoy Of Iraqi PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- the Shekh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Wednesday at Bayan Palace visiting Undersecretary of the Foreign for Bilateral Relations and Personal Envoy of Iraqi Prime Minister, Ambassador Mohammad Hussain Bahr Aloolum and his accompanying delegation. The Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign for Consular Affairs and Acting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani, Ambassador Salem Al-Zamnan, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab World Affairs Ambassador Ahmad Al-Bakr attended the meeting. (end) seo

