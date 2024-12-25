عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azernews Expresses Deep Condolences Following AZAL Plane Crash

Azernews Expresses Deep Condolences Following AZAL Plane Crash


12/25/2024 6:09:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We at AzerNews extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the passengers who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash near Aktau.

Our hearts go out to all those affected by this heartbreaking incident, including our fellow compatriots.

During this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the survivors and their families, and we offer our thoughts and prayers for their swift recovery. May Allah have mercy on the souls of the departed and grant strength to those grieving their loss!

MENAFN25122024000195011045ID1109029433


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search