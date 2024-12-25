Azernews Expresses Deep Condolences Following AZAL Plane Crash
12/25/2024
We at AzerNews extend our deepest condolences
to the families and loved ones of the passengers who lost their
lives in the tragic plane crash near Aktau.
Our hearts go out to all those affected by this heartbreaking
incident, including our fellow compatriots.
During this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the
survivors and their families, and we offer our thoughts and prayers
for their swift recovery. May Allah have mercy on the souls of the
departed and grant strength to those grieving their loss!
