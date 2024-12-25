Iranian Americans For Liberty Applaud Congressional Efforts To Stop Misuse Of U.S. Government Funds By Ineffective Ngos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) IAL applauds for cutting funds to ineffective NGOs that fail to promote democracy and instead strengthen oppressive regimes like Iran's.

WASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL) strongly support the efforts of the Department of Efficiency (DOGE) to address the ongoing misuse of U.S. taxpayer funds by state-funded NGOs. Despite billions of dollars in grants, many NGOs, financed by the taxpayer dollars, have failed to achieve their goals of promoting democracy and human rights in Iran.For years, state-funded NGOs have shown very limited effectiveness in supporting real democratic change in Iran, evidenced by the Islamic Republic regime's oppression of the Iranian people.Their inability to challenge the regime was evident during widespread uprisings in 2009, 2017, 2019, and 2022, where their impact was quite minimal. While many NGOs claim to support the Iranian people, there have been cases of prioritizing self-enrichment, nepotism, and personal gain over genuine activism. Needless to say, real or perceived corruption leads to loss of credibility among Iranians, hindering their ability to make a meaningful impact on the Iranian people's struggle for freedom and justice.The establishment of DOGE under the incoming Trump administration provides a critical opportunity to reassess these funding streams. By cutting grants to ineffective NGOs and eliminating wasteful programs, DOGE can redirect funds to initiatives that truly advance freedom, democracy, and U.S. national interests. This is more than a matter of fiscal responsibility - it is a moral imperative.Iranian Americans for Liberty urge DOGE to take decisive action to ensure that every dollar spent reflects the values and priorities of the American people. Accountability, efficiency, and a commitment to genuine democratic progress must guide this effort.

