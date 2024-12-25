Russian Army Strikes In Prykarpattia, Part Of Region Without Electricity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A part of Ivano-Frankivsk region was left without electricity as a result of the morning Russian attack on Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk reported this in a Telegram message.

According to her,“during the morning alarm, the enemy struck at Prykarpattia. As a result, part of the region is without electricity. Fortunately, there were no casualties.”

The relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences, Onyshchuk added.

Nearly dozen blasts inas Russia fires off missiles

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of December 25, Ukrenergo introduced measures to limit electricity consumption due to a massive Russian missile attack.

The Russians attacked DTEK thermal power plants, seriously damaging the equipment of the TPPs.