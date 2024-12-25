Azerbaijani President Expressed Condolences To Families Of Victims Of Plane Crash Near Aktau
12/25/2024 5:10:40 AM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed
his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in
the plane crash near Aktau.
The President shared a post on his social media accounts
regarding the tragedy.
The post says: "I offer my deepest condolences to the families
of those who lost their lives in the crash of the Azerbaijan
Airlines passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny. I wish a
speedy recovery to those who were injured."
