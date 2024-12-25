Genelia- Riteish Deshmukh Enjoy ‘Christmas Ki Chai’ In Unique Way

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza celebrated Christmas in a unique way by enjoying a special "Christmas ki Chai."

Taking to her Instagram handle, Genelia shared a funny reel featuring herself and Riteish. In the caption, she wrote, "Christmas ki Chai @riteishd." The hilarious shows Genelia telling her husband, "Baby, I made this tea with a lot of love. Tell me, how is it?" After taking a sip, Riteish pulls a funny face, but when Genelia playfully slaps him, his reaction changes completely, leaving fans in splits.

The duo, who got married on 3 February 2012, often dish out major couple goals on social media. A few days ago, the 'Masti' actor celebrated his 46th birthday with his family.

Genelia shared a loved-up post wishing her husband a happy birthday. She shared mushy pictures from the actor's birthday and captioned it,“If you are looking for the Best Son, Best Father, Best Brother, Best Husband- He's Taken. And all mine. Happy Birthday you gorgeous man @riteishd. Ps. I'm yours - No Refunds.”

For the unversed, the couple first met on the sets of their debut film,“Tujhe Meri Kasam.” Initially, Genelia thought Riteish came across as arrogant, especially since he was the son of the late Shri Vilasrao Deshmukh, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

On the other hand, Riteish was surprised by Genelia's unique attitude during their first encounter. However, as they spent more time together, Genelia realized her initial assumptions were wrong.

Their bond grew stronger, and their on-screen chemistry in the film was widely praised. What started as a friendship quickly blossomed into love, and after nine years of dating, they tied the knot on February 3, 2012.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Riaan, on 25 November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born on 1 June 2016.