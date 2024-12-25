Militants Killed One Civilian In Donetsk Region Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian killed one resident of Donetsk region yesterday, December 24.

The head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadym Filashkin posted this on .

“On December 24, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region - in Udachne,” Filashkin said.

He emphasized that the total number of of the Russian invaders in Donetsk region (2,909 killed and 6,534 injured) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 23, Russians killed one and wounded two residents of Donetsk region.