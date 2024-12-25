Saudi, Yemen Hope To Improve Their Status In Arabian Gulf Cup Game Wed.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Saudi and Yemeni teams seek to seize the three points win, when they meet on Wednesday in the second round of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26).

Both Group B teams hope to compensate for their previous loss, as Saudi lost 2-3 against Bahrain, while Yemen lost 0-1 against Iraq in the first round.

In a statement during a press yesterday, Yemen's coach Noureddine Ould Ali said his team's first match had some positive aspects despite the loss. The players gave a good performance, but we have to stay focused in the match against Saudi Arabia, he added.

On his part, Saudi's coach Herve Renard affirmed that his team still has the chance to qualify for the next stage of the tournament. He added that the players are doing their best to achieve their goal, noting that he has confidence that his team can overcome the current situation.

Bahrain is in the lead of group B in goal difference with Iraq, with both teams currently having three points, while Yemen and Saudi come in the third and fourth place consecutively, without any points.

The two teams had previously played against each other in seven matches, with Saudi winning all of them. (pickup previous)

