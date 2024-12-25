Theatre Stampede: Hyderabad Police Warn Of Action Over Misleading Videos

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 25 (IANS) Hyderabad on Wednesday warned strict action against those posting false information or videos on social about the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident.

The police warning came after some individuals posted false videos that the stampede had occurred before Allu Arjun arrived at the theatre for the premier show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

The police said they have already presented facts that came to light during the investigation into this incident before the public in the form of a video.

“However, it has come to our notice that some people have deliberately posted videos on social media to mislead people by creating an impression that the stampede had occurred before Allu Arjun's arrival. We will take legal action against those who deliberately spread such false propaganda while the case is under investigation,” the police said in a statement.

“We will take any false propaganda that defames the police department seriously. The police department is investigating with commitment this case, which resulted in the death of an innocent woman and critically injured a child. We will not tolerate anyone spreading false propaganda and fabrications on social media to question it,” it added.

The city police also stated that any citizen having evidence or additional information regarding this incident may provide the same to the police department. It requested people not to make any comments on their own.

The police appealed to people not to believe false propaganda on social media.

Several videos have been in circulation on social media about the December 4 incident that killed a woman and injured her son.

The police on Tuesday interrogated Allu Arjun for about three-and-a-half hours in connection with the incident.

The questioning was said to be based on the 10-minute video prepared by the police to provide a clear account of what had transpired on December 4.

The police had Sunday also released the video compiled after analysing 1,000 video clippings to debunk Allu Arjun's claims.

The 'Pushpa' star, who is listed by police as accused number 11, was arrested on December 13. His statement was recorded at Chikkadpally Police Station and was later produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. However, the same day the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks.

The actor was released from Chanchalguda Jail the next day.