KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up Six Cents To USD 73.96 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by six cents to USD 73.96 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared with USD 73.90 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

At the global level, the rose by 95 cents to USD 73.58 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also went up by 86 cents to USD 70.10 pb. (end)

