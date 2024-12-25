KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up Six Cents To USD 73.96 Pb
KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by six cents to USD 73.96 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared with USD 73.90 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
At the global level, the brent crude rose by 95 cents to USD 73.58 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also went up by 86 cents to USD 70.10 pb. (end)
