Russians Massively Attacking Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure - Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian missiles once again target critical infrastructure across Ukraine.

That's according to Energy German Galushchenko , Ukrinform reports.

According to the minister, the transmission system operator is taking measures to limit consumption to minimize negative consequences for the energy grid.

Nearly dozen blasts inas Russia fires off missiles

"As soon as the security situation allows, energy repair teams will verify the damage inflicted," the minister emphasized.

Russian missile attack: explosions in

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday morning, amid a massive Russian missile attack, Ukrenergo introduced measures to limit electricity consumption.