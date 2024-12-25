Russians Massively Attacking Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure - Minister
Date
12/25/2024 1:09:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian missiles once again target critical energy infrastructure across Ukraine.
That's according to Energy Minister German Galushchenko , Ukrinform reports.
According to the minister, the transmission system operator is taking measures to limit consumption to minimize negative consequences for the energy grid.
"As soon as the security situation allows, energy repair teams will verify the damage inflicted," the minister emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday morning, amid a massive Russian missile attack, Ukrenergo introduced measures to limit electricity consumption.
