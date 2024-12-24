​Vajpayee Laid Out Vision Of Viksit Bharat, Gave Due Recognition To Assam: CM Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday while paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary said that he laid out the vision of Viksit Bharat and gave the due recognition to the state.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote,“Today, we remember one of the most extraordinary leaders of our country, our guiding light, a man who laid out the vision of a Viksit Bharat, Shraddheya Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his jayanti. Atal ji's contributions to Maa Bharti will remain unparalleled.”

“His special love and affection towards Assam and North East has led to many firsts for the region and the people of Assam will always be indebted to him for his unstinted support to the State and its ambitions. It is due to the efforts of Atal ji that Assam received its due recognition and we shall always celebrate the legacy of this great statesman. I bow down to him on this special occasion of #AtalJanmShatabdi,” he added.

The CM listed out 12 specific contributions to the development of Assam.

These are: Bharat Ratna to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, East West Corridor connecting Silchar to Saurashtra, Bogibeel Bridge, Set up DONER Ministry, Supported the Assam Agitation, Mandated Union Ministries to spend 10% of budget allocation in North East, Recognition of Sattriya as a Classical dance of India, Recognised Nameri as a National Park, Pushed Broad Gauge Railway lines in Barak valley, Introduced non-lapsable pool of funds for the North Eastern Region, Introduced Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and Introduced Mobile Phone Services.

The state unit of the BJP was celebrating the birth anniversary with a series of programmes at the party's state headquarters in Guwahati. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and leaders of the party will take part in the event.

The day is observed as Good Governance Day. The Assam government also conducted 12 days of development program in December where various schemes were launched in different districts in the state.

Earlier, CM Sarma said,“The present government has been working very dedicatedly to bring about all-round development to the state and people belonging to every section of the society.”

The Chief Minister also said that the state government's 12-day development campaign was an initiative to help the targeted people through government interventions. During this period, CM Sarma and his Council of Ministers visited different districts and participated in the development campaign. He said that in the last 12 days, a total of 20 lakh new ration cards were distributed. 48,673 students have been covered under the Dr. Bani Kanta Kakati Merit Scholarship. CM Sarma stated that since the inception of the Bani Kanta Kakati Merit Scholarship, the programme benefitted one lakh nine thousand students.