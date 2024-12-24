Chennai Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 25, 2024: Warm Start At 23.3 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 26.86 °C on December 25, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.3 °C and 28.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 76% with a wind speed of 76 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 05:49 PM
Chennai AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 66.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 26, 2024, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.28 °C and a maximum of 28.07 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 74%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Chennai today stands at 66.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.
Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 26, 2024
| 26.86
| Scattered clouds
| December 27, 2024
| 28.07
| Light rain
| December 28, 2024
| 28.36
| Moderate rain
| December 29, 2024
| 27.11
| Light rain
| December 30, 2024
| 27.97
| Broken clouds
| December 31, 2024
| 27.32
| Overcast clouds
| January 1, 2025
| 27.76
| Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 24.93 °C
| Sky is clear
| Kolkata
| 23.82 °C
| Broken clouds
| Chennai
| 26.86 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Bengaluru
| 23.48 °C
| Light rain
| Hyderabad
| 23.93 °C
| Light rain
| Ahmedabad
| 23.14 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 18.07 °C
| Few clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
