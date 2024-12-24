Hyderabad Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 25, 2024: Warm Start At 19.56 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Hyderabad recorded 23.93 °C on December 25, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 19.56 °C and 25.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 70% with a wind speed of 70 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 05:48 PM
Hyderabad AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 92.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 26, 2024, Hyderabad is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.39 °C and a maximum of 26.95 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 67%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 92.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.
Weather prediction in Hyderabad for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Hyderabad Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 26, 2024
| 23.93
| Light rain
| December 27, 2024
| 25.11
| Light rain
| December 28, 2024
| 26.39
| Light rain
| December 29, 2024
| 26.74
| Sky is clear
| December 30, 2024
| 27.46
| Sky is clear
| December 31, 2024
| 26.97
| Sky is clear
| January 1, 2025
| 26.98
| Few clouds
Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 24.93 °C
| Sky is clear
| Kolkata
| 23.82 °C
| Broken clouds
| Chennai
| 26.86 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Bengaluru
| 23.48 °C
| Light rain
| Hyderabad
| 23.93 °C
| Light rain
| Ahmedabad
| 23.14 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 18.07 °C
| Few clouds
| Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Warm start at 17.73 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
