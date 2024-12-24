Kirby Mcinerney LLP Reminds Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT) Investors Of Class Action Filing And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (“Applied Therapeutics” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:APLT) securities to contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to the securities fraud class action lawsuit against the Company.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who acquired Applied Therapeutics securities from January 3, 2024, through and including December 2, 2024 (“the Class Period”). Investors have until February 18, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants, throughout the Class Period, misled investors by providing positive statements to investors, while at the same time concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Applied Therapeutic's trials; notably, electronic data capture issues and a dosing error in the dose-escalation phase of the study.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation.

