Lebanon Files New Complaint To UNSC Over Israeli Regime's Violations Of Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Dec 25 (NNN-NNA) – The Lebanese of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, filed a complaint through the country's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, with the UN Security Council (UNSC), in response to the Israeli regime's repeated violations of its ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.

The Lebanese ministry said on social X that, between Nov 27 and Dec 22, the Israeli launched over 816 land and air against Lebanon, shelling border villages, booby-trapping homes, destroying residential neighbourhoods, and blocking roads.

Such violations complicate Lebanon's efforts to implement the provisions of UN Resolution 1701, hinder the Lebanese army's deployment in the south, and represent a serious threat to international efforts, aimed at achieving regional security and stability, it said in the complaint.

Lebanon has continuously shown the utmost restraint and cooperation, to avoid falling back into“the hell of war,” it said, urging the UNSC to take a firm and clear position towards the Israeli regime's violations, and work to oblige it to respect its obligations.

It also called for strengthening support for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, and the Lebanese army, to protect Lebanon's sovereignty and help the country restore stability.

A ceasefire agreement between the Israeli regime and Hezbollah, went into effect on Nov 27, putting an end to the confrontations that erupted on Oct 8, last year.

Despite the agreement, there have been multiple claims of ceasefire violations by both sides. The regime army continued to carry out strikes in Lebanon, though at a significantly reduced intensity, with some attacks resulting in casualties in southern and eastern Lebanon. In response, Hezbollah fired munitions into border areas once, early this month, describing the actions as retaliation for the ongoing Israeli regime's strikes.– NNN-NNA

