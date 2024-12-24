Caribbean Fugitive Extradited To The United States For Murder Charges

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By U.S. Embassy Trinidad & Tobago

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – In a demonstration of the robust law enforcement partnership between the United States and Trinidad and Tobago, a man wanted in New York for drug-related murder charges, attempted robbery, and weapons possession was extradited to the United States on Sunday, December 22.

The individual, Anthony Regis-Ash, will face a possible sentence of life in prison. He was charged in the State of New York in September 2022.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Regis-Ash in New York in October 2022 for two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted robbery, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Regis-Ash fled the United States to Trinidad and Tobago in June 2021 before he could be charged. After US law enforcement authorities requested the extradition for Regis-Ash in July 2024, a local arrest warrant was issued by the government of Trinidad and Tobago, and he was arrested in the Cunupia area of Trinidad on October 9, 2024.

On December 21, 2024, Reginald Armour, attorney general and minister of legal affairs of Trinidad and Tobago, signed a warrant of removal for Regis-Ash.

Regis-Ash was escorted to the United States by Marshals from the United States Marshals Service and Special Agents from the US Diplomatic Security Service assigned to the Regional Security Office at US Embassy Port of Spain.

They were supported in this extradition through the critical efforts of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Central Authority of the office of the attorney general and ministry of legal affairs, Trinidad and Tobago Customs and Excise Division, Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, US Customs and Border Protection, US Drug Enforcement Administration, US Department of Justice Office of International Affairs, New York City Police Department, and Kings County, New York District Attorney's Office.

US Ambassador Candace Bond, said:

“This extradition is yet another example of the deep collaboration between US and Trinidad and Tobago law enforcement. The partnership between our nations has never been stronger or more fruitful, and results like this one demonstrate the importance of continuing to work together to support the rule of law and make our communities safer.”

