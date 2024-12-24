U.S. Dollar Hits Two-Year High As Global Rivals Stumble

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar has climbed 7% since October 2024, reaching its strongest position in two years. This surge reflects more than just numbers - it reveals a fundamental shift in global economic power.



American economic resilience stands at the heart of this story. While other major economies struggle with slow growth, the US expanded by 2.8% in the third quarter of 2024.



Strong retail sales and a healthy job have convinced investors to bet heavily on American assets. The Reserve 's stance has amplified this trend.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments suggesting no immediate need for rate cuts have pushed the dollar higher. Market expectations for rate cuts in 2025 have dropped from 100 to 77 basis points, signaling continued dollar strength.



Trump's potential return to the White House adds another layer to this narrative. His proposed policies, particularly on trade tariffs, could paradoxically strengthen the dollar despite his preference for a weaker currency.







Analysts at J.P. Morgan predict a possible 7% further gain if Trump implements his proposed tariff policies. This dollar strength creates winners and losers. American consumers benefit from cheaper imports and more affordable international travel.

The Dollar's Impact on Global Trade

However, US exporters face challenges as their products become more expensive abroad. The manufacturing sector particularly feels this pressure, with some companies reporting significant export losses.



Globally, the impact reaches further. Emerging markets struggle with higher debt servicing costs, as most international loans are denominated in dollars. Countries like Japan and China have already intervened to protect their currencies from further depreciation.



The dollar's relationship with oil prices has evolved significantly. America now produces around 12 million barrels of oil daily, reducing its dependence on imports. This shift means oil price fluctuations no longer affect the US balance of payments as they once did, further supporting dollar strength.



Looking ahead, the dollar's trajectory will likely depend on three key factors. These include the Federal Reserve's policy decisions, the outcome of US trade policies, and global economic recovery patterns.



For now, the greenback's dominance appears set to continue, reshaping the global economic landscape in ways that matter for investors, businesses, and consumers worldwide.

MENAFN24122024007421016031ID1109028439