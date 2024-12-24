Pastor Brett Heath Releases Unique 30-Day Evangelistic Devotional And Journal,“Faith In Action.”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Faith In Action: Evangelistic Devotional and Journal by Pastor Brett Heath

Faith in Action is a 30-day devotional and journal designed to help you take the next step in sharing your faith with the world.

RATLIFF CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brett Heath , a dedicated pastor, is proud to announce the release of his latest book,“Faith in Action : Evangelistic Devotional and Journal .” This inspiring and practical 30-day devotional and journal is created to help Christians deepen their faith and share it with others. It is for believers looking to become more confident and effective evangelists.This devotional and journal,“Faith in Action,” stands out among Christian devotionals as the first to center around evangelism while providing personal reflection and journaling space. Over the period of 30 days, readers will explore key lessons from scripture gain practical insights and actionable steps to support their evangelism efforts. The blank pages encourage believers to get involved deeply in their thoughts and experiences. It allows them to interact personally and meaningfully with God's word.Pastor Brett Heath has poured his heart into this devotional and journal, drawing from his spiritual journey and experiences. Brett said,“At 12, while tidying up, I found my great-grandmother's King James Bible. Curiously, I opened it randomly and read a passage about hell. Though I don't remember the exact scripture, I knew it was described as a terrible place for sinners, and I didn't want to go there.” This key moment led him to seek salvation and dedicate his life to Christ. Through this devotional and journal, "Faith in Action," Brett aims to share the deep impact that faith has had on his life and inspire others to become witnesses for Christ.This devotional and journal was designed to be flexible and useful for readers who prefer a daily devotional study or those who wish to spread their journey over months or even years. Each day presents a new topic, complete with scripture, reflection, and practical exercises that will guide people to adopt their role as messengers of God. The devotional's structure ensures that readers remain engaged and motivated, continually meditating on God's word and applying it to their lives.Brett Heath's devotion and calling led him from culinary excellence to spiritual leadership. He grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma, and worked as a chef in Orlando, Florida, before being called by God to ministry full-time in 2020. His ordination at Bible Baptist Church in Ardmore symbolized his transition from cooking to preaching, during which he has faithfully served the congregation and the community. Now, he is serving as the Sr. Pastor for Liberty Baptist Church in Springer.Brett Heath offers expertise and compassion to his ministry after 14 years in profit and non-profit organizations. His culinary expertise gives him a unique perspective on service and creativity, which he applies to his pastoral work and writing. He knows the difficulties and rewards of balancing faith and life as a preacher and family man."Faith in Action: Evangelistic Devotional and Journal" is a faith companion for every Christian. Write in the margins, underline passages, and fill the pages with thoughts and prayers to personalize your experience. This collaborative method makes the book a beloved companion and guide by documenting each reader's spiritual journey.Pastor Brett Heath hopes readers will discover a passion for sharing their faith, a deeper understanding of God's love, and the courage to step out in faith through this devotional and journal. He believes that "Faith in Action" will inspire and strengthen believers, preparing them to become idols of faith in their communities.For those excited to share their testimony but struggling to find the right word, "Faith in Action" offers practical guidance and encouragement. It addresses common challenges Christians face in evangelism and provides solutions addressed in scripture and personal reflection. By the end of the 30-day journey, readers will be prepared to communicate their faith with confidence and clarity.The book, "Faith in Action: Evangelistic Devotional and Journal," promises to be a life-changing addition to any believer's library. It is a source of inspiration, a guide, and a cherished companion as you take your faith from belief to action.“Faith in Action: Evangelistic Devotional and Journal” is now available for purchase atFor more information on author interviews, please contact Brett Heath at ... or ...For More Information:Pastor Brett Heath......Ratliff City, OK

