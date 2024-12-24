(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A Russian cargo vessel sank in the Mediterranean Sea on December 24, 2024. The ship, named Ursa Major, experienced an explosion in its engine room.



The incident occurred between Spain and Algeria, in international waters. Fourteen crew members survived the explosion. Rescuers transported them to the Spanish of Cartagena. Two crew members remain missing.



The Ursa Major belonged to Oboronlogistika, a logistics arm of the Russian military. The company faced U.S. sanctions in 2022 due to its role in supplying the Russian military.



The ship measured 142 meters in length. It could carry up to 1,200 tons of cargo or 120 vehicles on its deck. Oboronlogistika claimed the ship carried port cranes and icebreaker components.



The company stated these items supported the development of Russia's Northern Sea Route. However, Ukrainian military intelligence suggested a different purpose.







They claimed the ship evacuated Russian weapons and equipment from Syria. The sinking raises questions about Russia's military presence in the Mediterranean.



It also highlights potential changes in Russia's involvement in Syria. Reports indicate Russia has begun withdrawing military assets from its Syrian bases. This move could significantly impact Russia 's influence in the Middle East.



The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case regarding the incident. They cite potential violations of safety rules. The Spanish maritime rescue service initially assisted in rescue operations.



A Russian warship later took over the rescue efforts. This event underscores the complex geopolitical situation in the Mediterranean.



It reveals ongoing challenges in Russian military logistics operations. The incident may have far-reaching implications for regional power dynamics and international relations.

MENAFN24122024007421016031ID1109028373