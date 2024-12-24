Kuwait Cabinet Approves Bill On Multinational Entities' Taxes Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, -- The First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Interior Fahad Yusuf briefed the cabinet on the results of his official visit to Iraq's Basra Governorate last Wednesday.

Sheikh Fahad inaugurated the Surgical Hospital in Basra, which was granted by Kuwaiti government, stressing that the opening of the hospital reflects the depth of fraternal ties between the two countries and embodies the State of Kuwait's firm belief in the importance of cooperation and joint work with the Republic of Iraq.

In light of the Council of Ministers' interest in implementing infrastructure projects for housing cities, reducing the waiting period and accelerating the distribution of housing units to those entitled to housing care, the cabinet decided to assign the Ministry of Public Works, in coordination with the Public Institution for Housing Care, and the entities it deems appropriate, to quickly conclude contracts to implement permanent sewage treatment plant projects for cities, areas and residential suburbs that are currently being built or planned, in a manner that ensures the delivery of these projects on time.

On another front, the ministers reviewed the visual presentation submitted by Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Saud Al-Omar regarding the executive position of the framework agreement between the State of Kuwait and Google Cloud Company, and listened in this regard to an explanation provided by the Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Implementation of the Agreement, Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Al-Sabah, and a member of the committee, Mohammad Al-Rashed, about the projects that have been started in this regard, in addition to some of the challenges facing the implementation of the agreement.

The Council of Ministers decided to assign ministers and government agencies to cooperate with the Supervisory Committee to implement the agreement and overcome all obstacles facing it, provided that the committee provides the cabinet with a report every three months that includes the latest developments regarding the implementation of the agreement.

Meanwhile, the ministers reviewed a number of topics on the agenda and decided to approve them, and decided to refer a number of them to the relevant ministerial committees for further scrutiny.

The cabinet approved the minutes of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality, which includes cases of loss and withdrawal of Kuwaiti nationality from some persons who obtained it through fraud and forgery, in accordance with the provisions of Decree Law No. (15) of 1959 regarding Kuwaiti nationality and its amendments. (end)

