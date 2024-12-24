Leicester Boss Van Nistelrooy Aware Of 'Bigger Picture' As Liverpool Await

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Ruud van Nistelrooy is determined to keep sight of the "bigger picture" after recent defeats followed a winning start to his reign as Leicester boss.

The former Manchester United striker won his first match in charge against West Ham earlier this month but Leicester's last two games have ended in 4-0 and 3-0 losses to Newcastle and Wolves.

Van Nistelrooy, speaking ahead of a Boxing Day clash with leaders Liverpool, said: "If you evaluate on a weekly basis into a drama or into a success, that is not the way to work as professionals.

"The media and fans will react like that but we know we're in it for the long run and we know the end of the season is the finish line. That is the bigger picture for me."

The 48-year-old Dutchman added: "I'm not going to create a drama every week. I'm not going to celebrate every week.

"We know it's going to be a long season where we're fighting until the end to show we deserve to play in this league."

Liverpool have been in superb form under manager Arne Slot, who took over at Anfield after Jurgen Klopp stood down at the end of last season.

Van Nistelrooy is well aware of his compatriot's qualities, having gone up against Slot when both men were in charge of Eredivisie clubs.

"It's clear who the dominant force are in this game," said Van Nistelrooy.

"I know how Arne wants to make his teams play. He's got it right straight away. They are the dominant force also in the Champions League. The streak is remarkable.

"We have to be very compact, we have to be ready to know what we're facing. We have to be ready to play, too.

"It will be a great task but it's a great chance to develop in all areas in the game, and that will help us towards the finish line."