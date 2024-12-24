New CSE Mining Stock Listing - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The CSE reports the common shares of Makenita Resources Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

Makenita Resources Inc. is a junior resource exploration company focused on the Hector Silver/Cobalt Project in Ontario Canada.

________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Makenita Resources Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.

Makenita Resources Inc. est une petite société d'exploration de ressources axée sur le projet Hector Silver/Cobalt en Ontario, au Canada.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for KENY. Please email: ....

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: ....

Investorideas is a Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Service Provider; Cannabis stocks, Blockchain stocks, Mining, E-sports, Energy, Biotech and more...

Check out Investorideas listing on the CSE service provider list. We offer discounts to CSE listed stocks!

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004; the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.