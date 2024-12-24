Knowledge-Sharing And Recognizing Excellence In Infusion Therapy Through The Mastermind Quiz 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India To promote excellence and innovation in infusion therapy, BD India in association with The Infusion Nurses Society (INS), successfully concluded the BD INS Mastermind Quiz 2024 during the 12th Annual INS National 2024. Mastermind Quiz is a national annual quiz event that serves as a to recognize the exceptional expertise of nursing professionals, enhance knowledge-sharing, and inspire advancements in infusion practices across India.



Participants at

Mastermind Quiz 2024 for Nursing

professionals



Mr. Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia , said,“Our Mastermind Quiz 2024 is an annual event that we organize in partnership with INS to bring the focus on the critical role that infusion nurses play in advancing patient care. Our continued collaboration with INS over the years, underscores the shared commitment to improving clinical standards, fostering professional development, and ensuring the highest levels of patient safety. This is aligned with our purpose of working with like-minded partners to advance the world of health.”





Jubilant winners at Mastermind Quiz 2024 for Nursing Professionals



Regional Rounds: Identifying the Brightest Minds Across India

Around 15000+ nurses registered from more than 1000 hospitals across 400+ cities of the country for the BD INS Mastermind Quiz preliminary round. The quiz competition began with rigorous regional rounds among the preliminary round top scorers, held in the North, South Plain, South Coastal East, and West zones of the country. These rounds witnessed enthusiastic participation from leading hospitals, with teams demonstrating their expertise in clinical infusion practices, patient safety and healthcare worker safety practices and technologies.



The winners of the regional rounds were:



North Zone : Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi

South Plain Zone : AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad

South Coastal Zone : Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital, Chennai

East Zone : Medica Super Specialty Hospital, Kolkata West Zone : Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai



Grand Finale: A Battle of Excellence

The grand finale, held recently in Yashoda Hospital, Hitech City, Hyderabad during the 12th Annual INS Conference 2024, brought together the best teams from the regional rounds. The event featured four rounds of challenging questions through MCQs, Rapid Fires, Buzzer and Accelerator rounds. After an intense and engaging competition, three out of five teams emerged as the winners of BD INS Mastermind Quiz 2024:







First Place : Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital, Chennai

Second Place : Medica Super Specialty Hospital, Kolkata Third Place : AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad



The 12th Annual INS Pre-conference workshop – Skillathon focused on hands-on skill development on the best practices in IV Therapy. The workshops garnered great praise for their impactful sessions, engagement and enthusiasm from the participants, hospital management, key opinion leaders and nursing leaders.