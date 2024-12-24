Strengthening Nutrition And Education: The Akshaya Patra Foundation Inaugurates New State-Of-The-Art Kitchen In Support With Canara Bank

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India In an aim to enhance educational outcomes through nutritional support, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, recognized as the world's largest NGO-run school meal program and a distinguished partner of the PM POSHAN initiative, celebrated the inauguration of its 76th kitchen in Cheemasandra Village, Avalahalli Panchayat, Bidarahalli, Bangalore, supported by Canara as the anchor patron donor, represents a significant extension of Akshaya Patra's efforts to improve educational results by providing nutritional support to students. This new facility marks the organization's sixth location in Bengaluru.



Shri Gunakara Rama Dasa, Shri Shridhar Venkat, Shri Satyanarayana Raju K, Smt. Manjula Aravind Limbavali, Shri Chanchalpathi Dasa and Smt. Lathakumari IAS





The event was inaugurated by chief guests, Smt. Manjula Aravind Limbavali, Member of Legislative Assembly, Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency, Bengaluru, and Shri Aravind Limbavali, Former Minister, Government of Karnataka. Smt. Lathakumari IAS, CEO of Bengaluru Urban District Zilla Panchayat, graced the occasion. On-behalf of the foundation Shri Chanchalpathi Dasa, Co-Founder & Vice-Chairman, and Shri Gunakara Rama Dasa, Regional President – Bengaluru Cluster, of The Akshaya Patra Foundation were present. The event saw Shri Satyanarayana Raju K, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Canara Bank, as the anchor patron donor.





Smt. Manjula Aravind Limbavali, Member of Legislative Assembly, Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency, Bengaluru, said, "I am delighted to be part of the inauguration of Akshaya Patra's 76th kitchen, the newly launched kitchen is a testament to their dedication to serving nutritious meals to children and communities. This initiative reflects the spirit of service and development, bringing hope and nourishment to many and strengthening the future of Karnataka."





Shri Chanchalpathi Dasa, Co-Founder & Vice-Chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said,“We are immensely grateful for the support of the Government of Karnataka and Canara Bank, whose unwavering commitment has been instrumental in the inauguration of our 76th kitchen in Cheemasandra, Bengaluru. This new facility is not just a kitchen; it's promising enhanced educational outcomes through nutritional support to over 7,500 students. The strategic location and advanced capabilities of this kitchen enable us to extend our reach and efficacy, reflecting our dedication to nurturing young minds and empowering them through education.”





He also added,“Our heartfelt thanks to Canara Bank for their pivotal role as our anchor patron donor, and to the Government of Karnataka and The Government of India for their continuous partnership. Together, we are forging a future where no child's educational opportunities are limited by their nutritional status."





The kitchen, sprawling over 5,000 square feet, is strategically located to cater to over 7,500 students across 60 government and government-aided schools in the Bidarahalli and Cheemasandra areas. It aims to provide hot, nutritious mid-day meals within a strict 4-hour cook-to-consumption timeline, emphasizing the foundation's dedication to quality and efficiency. This effort not only aims to nourish young minds but also boosts local employment and procurement, & the facility is semi-solar powered, with future plans to incorporate more electric vehicles into its delivery fleet, reflecting its commitment to sustainable practices.





Shri Satyanarayana Raju K, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Canara Bank said,

“Our bank takes immense pride in supporting cultural and spiritual celebrations across the country, reflecting our commitment to community engagement. As we grow and prosper, we remain dedicated to contributing to the well-being of our nation, especially in Karnataka. It is a privilege to be part of the inauguration of Akshaya Patra's 76th kitchen, a remarkable initiative that serves and uplifts the community.”





Shri Shridhar Venkat, CEO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation said,“The transformative power of a daily meal cannot be overstated-it shapes futures, builds dreams, and nurtures the young beneficiaries. The Akshaya Patra Foundation's success is a testament to the strength of public-private partnerships, with unwavering support from the Government of India, state governments, and generous donors. As we march towards the milestone of our 100th kitchen, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. Together, we are creating a legacy of nourishment, hope, and empowerment.”





Akshaya Patra's mid-day meal offerings in Bengaluru are customized to appeal to the local palate, ensuring that they are not only nutritious but also palatable. The menu features a variety of dishes including vegetable pulav, bisibele bath, and moong dal payasam, catering to diverse tastes while promoting healthy eating habits among students. This initiative is further enhanced by The Akshaya Patra Foundation's role as an implementing partner of the visionary 'Ksheera Bhagya' program by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, aimed at providing milk to schoolchildren, ensuring that their educational pursuits are not hindered by nutritional deficits.





Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the guests toured the facility and served meals to children, visibly impressed by the foundation's dedication to quality and community impact. The Akshaya Patra Foundation currently serves over 1.8 lakh children across 1200+ schools in Bangalore and 4.4 lakh children across 3400+ schools in Karnataka.





This project is more than just a facility; it reflects The Akshaya Patra Foundation's enduring dedication to nurturing young minds and fostering community participation. It also underscores the organization's drive towards promoting healthy eating habits and advancing sustainable practices.





With the continuous support of the Government of Karnataka and the commitment of all stakeholders, The Akshaya Patra Foundation is set to continue its mission of ensuring that 'No child is deprived of education because of hunger.'





For more details, please log on: .