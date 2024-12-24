Over 200 Skiers Rescued By Helicopter From Chairlift In French Alps

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lyon: Some 240 skiers were airlifted to safety Tuesday after a chairlift in the French Alps broke down, officials said.

The skiers were evacuated from the Festoure chairlift by helicopter at the popular Superdevoluy resort in the southern French Alps.

No injuries were reported during the Christmas Eve rescue.

"An electrical failure in the engine system has made it impossible to operate the Festoure chairlift at the Superdevoluy resort," the prefecture said in a statement, adding that all the skiers were unharmed.

The malfunction occurred in the afternoon, officials said.

Located at an altitude of between 1,500 and 2,500 metres (4,920 to 8,200 feet) between Gap and Grenoble, the Devoluy massif includes the ski resorts of Superdevoluy and Joue du Loup.