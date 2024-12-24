(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Thumbay Medicity, a world-class hub for healthcare and education in Ajman, proudly hosted H. E. Shri Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, on Friday, 20th December 2024. The visit showcased Thumbay Medicity's state-of-the-art medical and educational infrastructure, highlighting the growing cooperation between the UAE and India in the fields of healthcare and academia.

Ambassador of India to UAE Visits Thumbay Medicity: A Milestone in Bilateral Ties

The distinguished guest was warmly received by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, and Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of the Healthcare Division, along with the academic and healthcare leadership team.

The itinerary commenced with a tour of the prestigious Gulf Medical University, a cornerstone of medical education and research in the region. H. E. Shri Sunjay Sudhir explored the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine, gaining insights into the advanced research initiatives transforming personalized healthcare.

The Ambassador also visited Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital, Thumbay Dental Hospital, and the state-of-the-art Thumbay University Hospital. These institutions are integral to Thumbay Medicitys mission of delivering comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare to the community.

During the visit, H. E. Shri Sunjay Sudhir engaged in discussions with Dr. Thumbay Moideen and Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay. The interaction focused on the potential for deeper collaborations between Indian and UAE healthcare and educational institutions, further strengthening bilateral ties.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Thumbay Moideen said, "We are honored to host H. E. Shri Sunjay Sudhir at Thumbay Medicity. His visit underscores the shared commitment of the UAE and India to fostering excellence in healthcare and education. We look forward to building on this relationship to achieve greater milestones."

H. E. Shri Sunjay Sudhir expressed his admiration for Thumbay Medicity, stating, "Thumbay Group's remarkable contributions to healthcare and medical education reflect the visionary leadership driving progress in this region. It is inspiring to witness such innovative institutions shaping the future of medicine and research."

The visit reaffirmed Thumbay Medicity's position as a leading destination for advanced healthcare and medical education in the Middle East, continuing its legacy of fostering excellence and innovation.