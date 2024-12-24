STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY Sets New Power Grid Load Record Amid Rising Winter Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NINGDONG, NINGXIA, CHINA, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At 18:45 on December 17, the Ningdong power grid reached a new peak load of 2.3735 million kilowatts, marking the third-highest load of the year. This represents a 1.95% increase from the previous peak of 2.328 million kilowatts, recorded on June 18, 2024, highlighting a notable rise of 45,500 kilowatts. Despite this surge, power in Ningdong and Yanchi areas remains stable and adequate, with the grid operating securely and efficiently.

The sharp rise in power demand has been primarily attributed to a recent drop in temperature, which has led to a significant increase in residential heating requirements.“We have seen a rapid increase in heating load, which is driving up power demand in the region,” said the head of the Control Center at STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY.

To manage this surge and ensure continued service, the company has activated its“Winter Power Supply Guarantee Plan.” This comprehensive strategy includes the establishment of a dedicated power supply guarantee team and the optimization of grid operations. Key actions include strengthening load management, improving coordination with meteorological departments, and enhancing predictive load forecasting.

Additionally, the company has bolstered the monitoring and maintenance of critical infrastructure, increasing the frequency of inspections at key stations and conducting specialized training to ensure staff readiness for emergency scenarios. Efforts have also been made to maximize the output of renewable energy sources and integrate energy storage solutions to support grid stability.

In response to potential grid vulnerabilities, the company has also prepared contingency measures, including emergency response plans and joint anti-accident drills. Ongoing cross-departmental collaboration ensures a unified approach to securing the power supply.

Looking ahead, STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY remains committed to monitoring weather patterns, refining its power supply strategies, and implementing further measures to safeguard a reliable power supply for residents throughout the winter and spring seasons.

