IGIMS Student Found Hanging At House In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 25 (IANS) A second-year postgraduate student at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) was found hanging at his residence in Shivaji Nagar under the jurisdiction of Digha station in Patna on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old deceased Dr Aryan Kumar, originally from Saharsa district, also had a house in Shivaji Nagar. At the time of the incident, Dr Aryan was alone, and his parents were in their village in Saharsa.

The event caused a sensation in the area, prompting swift action by the local police. Upon receiving information, officers from the Digha police station arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. A forensic team was also called to examine the site for evidence.

Reports indicate that Dr Aryan typically lived in a rented house in Raja Bazar, Patna, but had returned to his Shivajee Nagar home on Monday night, where the incident occurred.

His father, a retired bank employee, and his mother, a teacher in Supaul, were not present at the time. The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

The sequence of events began on Tuesday morning when Aryan's parents and friends repeatedly tried to contact him, but he failed to respond to their calls.

Concerned, Aryan's father contacted the tenants, requesting them to check on him. The tenants went to Aryan's house, rang the doorbell, and attempted to open the door, but there was no response. Subsequently, the father informed Aryan's friends, who arrived and forced open the door after receiving no reply to their knocking.

Inside, they found Aryan hanging in the kitchen, a sight that left them horrified. The friends immediately informed his father, who then alerted the police.

According to Dinesh Kumar Pandey, SDPO (Law and Order) Patna, a mobile phone was recovered from the scene.

“While the initial investigation points to a possible suicide, the exact reasons behind this incident remain unknown. The police are examining all aspects of the case to uncover the truth,” Pandey said.

The tragic news has left Aryan's family in deep grief, with chaos and sorrow prevailing among the relatives. The investigation continues to provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding this distressing event.

-IANS

ajk/uk