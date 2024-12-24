DCHFA Welcomes Yohance Fuller To Its Board Of Directors And Commends Stanley Jackson For His Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 10, 2024, Yohance Fuller was sworn-in to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the District of Columbia Finance Agency (DCHFA).“Yohance's presence on our board will provide a deep expertise in and community development projects as well as extensive knowledge of financing affordable housing. As the secretary of the board, I welcome him and anticipate working with Yohance as we continue to address the housing needs of District residents,” stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director and CEO of DCHFA.

“I am honored to join the DCHFA Board of Directors and to contribute to its vital mission of expanding affordable housing opportunities in Washington, D.C. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members and the talented staff at DCHFA to make a meaningful and lasting impact for District residents and their communities,” stated Yohance Fuller. Fuller is the founder and Managing Director of Adinkra Solutions a full-service real estate services firm specializing in advisory services, community engagement, multi-family investments, and commercial leasing. Prior to his founding Adinkra Solutions, Fuller served as COO for DC's Department of General Services. Fuller assumed the seat vacated by long serving member Stanley Jackson, president and CEO of the Anacostia Economic Development Corporation on DCHFA's board. Jackson's initial tenure on the DCHFA Board of Directors began in November 2012, when he was appointed to the board.“Stan brought invaluable institutional knowledge from his nearly 40 years of housing and economic development experience in the District to his roles as a member of the board. In addition, he brought his love for the people of this city and his passion to see them thrive. On behalf of the board of directors I commend Stan's service. We all benefited from having him as our colleague,” said Christopher Donald.

"Serving on the Board of Directors for the DC Housing Finance Agency has been an absolute pleasure and a deeply rewarding experience. It has been an honor to contribute to the mission of fostering affordable housing and economic opportunities for the residents of the District. The collaboration, vision, and impact of this work have been truly inspiring, and I am grateful for the privilege to serve," said Stanley Jackson. In 2016 Jackson was reappointed DCHFA's board and served until December 2024.His career accomplishments encompass key public leadership roles in the City including Director of the District of Columbia Customer Service and Real Property Assessment Services Administration in the Office of Tax and Revenue; Chief of Staff to the District of Columbia Office of the Chief Financial Officer; Director of the District of Columbia Department of Housing and Community Development; District of Columbia Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and Acting President of the University of the District of Columbia.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P AA- rated issuer, serving Washington, D.C.'s residents for 45 years. The Agency's mission is to advance the District of Columbia's housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities. The Agency operates from a core set of values: Leadership*Excellence*Community Focus*Integrity*Collaboration*Innovation

Attachment

Yohance Fuller

CONTACT: Yolanda McCutchen DC Housing Finance Agency 202-777-1650 ... Keme Arigbe DC Housing Finance Agency 202-486-6421 ...