CBD Pet Care Market Anticipated To Surpass US$6,144.57 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 12.67%

The global CBD pet care is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.67%, reaching a market size of US$6,144.57 million in 2030 from US$3,384.49 million in 2025.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global CBD pet care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.67% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$6,144.57 billion in 2030.CBD pet care utilizes non-psychoactive CBD derived largely from the hemp plant to improve animal well-being. All of these products, including oils, and topical applications have something in common, they interact with the endocannabinoid system in the animals, regulating its physiological functions like mood, appetite, pain sensation, and immune response. It will reduce the anxious pets exposed to stress situations, chronic pain due to arthritis, hip dysplasia, or injury, manage inflammation ranging from allergies to irritable bowel syndrome, lessen the frequency of seizures in epileptic pets, and enhance appetite, curtail nausea, and help maintain skin health.There is an upward trend in CBD pet care across various dimensions in the world market. This is due to the humanization of pets, awareness of the benefits associated with the use of CBD, strategies in R&D, easy environment for regulation, and the number of people owning pets. With more pet owners starting to regard their pets as part of the family, they are beginning to spend more on pet care and are open to trying out alternative therapies like CBD. Research states that CBD may well provide relief from anxiety, and pain, and have anti-inflammatory effects, which may also increase the demand for CBD pet products. The regulation of hemp and hemp-derived CBD has been anathema for the better regulation of the CBD pet care industry where it has improved innovations and growth in markets.With the emergence of the global CBD pet care market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in August 2024, Tenacious Labs announced the acquisition of Rover's Wellness, a pet care retailer specializing in THC-free CBD, as part of its ongoing CBD buy-and-build strategy. The acquisition is part of Tenacious Labs' commitment to promoting plant-based ingredients in consumer products.Access sample report or view details:By source, the CBD pet care market globally can be classified into cannabis-derived products and hemp-derived products. It is expected that hemp will hold the majority market share since it produces a higher concentration of CBD. Also, the legality of hemp in many countries has made access and availability relatively easy. Moreover, most hemp ingeniously derived CBD products are safer compared to others for pets since they lead to lower levels of THC.The global CBD pet care market is segmented by grade into food and pharma. The former is expected to comprise the larger end of the market share since it is more palatable, more accessible, and much more diversified in terms of applications. Food-segment CBD pet care products have been accessible and marketed for consumption with enticing flavors and textures to facilitate easy administration and incorporation within the routine of pets. They also provide ingredient use in cases such as anxiety, joint pain , and general wellness, whereas pharma-grade products target more severe health aspects.The global CBD pet care market is divided by animal type into dog and cat. Dogs are expected to lead the global CBD pet care market because they exist and are preferred more in households. Also, they exhibit a wider variety of health issues, such as pain, anxiety, and seizures, that would require medicines. With the right market available for their products, this makes it much easier for products to be launched, marketed, and sold to the client, being that health issues-prone dogs are.The global CBD pet care market is segmented by distribution channels, offline and online. CBD pet care products are expected to be marketed mostly online because they are convenient, have global reach, and are distributively marketed directly to consumers. Pet owners are likely to purchase such products from their homes while businesses widen the customer base from local markets. Online channels will serve as a platform for those businesses to engage with customers and shape their brand narratives.Based on geography, the North American region of the global CBD pet care market is growing significantly. The comparative high pet ownership percentage in North America such as the US and Canada makes the demand for pet care products, such as CBD grow in the coming years. Besides that, a favorable environment is provided by law for the production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products in the region. With increasing studies on the benefits of CBD in pets, more pet owners are willing to try out these products. North America is already well-developed in the pet care sector, with sufficient infrastructure for distributing and marketing pet products.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global CBD pet care market have been covered as HempMy Pet, Pet Releaf, Canna-Pet, HolistaPet, Quirst, Joy Organics, ItsHemp, Hempstrol, and Cannoza.The market analytics report segments the global CBD pet care market as follows:.By SourceoCannabisoHemp.By GradeoFoodoPharma.By Animal TypeoDogoCat.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOffline.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoJapanoChinaoIndiaoSouth KoreaoAustraliaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.HempMy Pet.Canna-Pet.Honest Paws, LLC.HolistaPet.Pet Releaf.Joy Organics.CBD Store India.ItsHemp.Quirst.Hempstrol.Hempiverse.CannozaExplore More Reports:.Pet Herbal Supplements Market:.Global Animal Health Market:.Global Poultry Vaccine Market:



