Celebrating The Festive Season With PU Prime’S Christmas Promotion

EBENE, Mauritius, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PU Prime , a leading global fintech company in trading and services, is excited to announce a new Christmas promotion, bringing holiday cheer to traders with an exclusive opportunity to win seasonal rewards.

This special event offers traders exciting ways to win holiday rewards, including Deposit Vouchers, Trade Loss Vouchers, Credit Bonus Vouchers, and more. Not only that, but PU Prime also prepared a $3,000 cash prize pool and a $2,500 Amazon gift card prize pool waiting to be won. Running from 1 - 31 December 2024, this limited-time promotion provides participants with multiple chances to spin a festive wheel, earn points, and climb the leaderboard for grand prizes.

PU Prime's Christmas Promotion offers a range of rewards designed to boost users' trading experience and add festive cheer. Here is what they could win:

Deposit Vouchers – Adding to their trading balance and explore new market opportunities.

Trade Loss Vouchers – Reducing risk by offsetting potential trade losses with these valuable vouchers.

Credit Bonus Vouchers – Getting additional credit to increase their trading flexibility and opportunities.

Holiday Prizes – Securing a spot among the top 50 on the leaderboard for a chance at a cash prize pool and free Amazon gift cards.

1. To Start Trading: To unlock the festive spin-the-wheel game, users can make a deposit and start trading.

2. To Earn Points: Completing daily and weekly tasks through the PU Prime App to earn points and gain more spins, with each spin unlocking a chance to win special rewards.

3. To Compete on the Leaderboard: Accumulating points to climb the leaderboard. The top 50 traders will secure their share of the $3,000 cash pool and $2,500 in Amazon gift cards.

Users can join PU Prime's Christmas Promotion from 1 - 31 December 2024 .

For more information on PU Prime's promotions, users can visit

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, they offer regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Committed to providing advanced technology and educational resources, PU Prime supports traders and investors at every stage, from beginner to professional. With a presence in over 120 countries and exceeding 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is dedicated to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders.

