Iron Ore Mining Industry Report 2024: Production Is Expected To Increase To 2,605.3MT This Year, A Growth Of 2.9% Over 2023 - Global Activity, Exploration And Development Forecasts To 2030
Date
12/24/2024 10:31:28 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report contains an overview of the global iron ore mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global iron ore mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.
Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Iron Ore Mining to 2030, (2024 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the Global iron ore mining industry. It provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production, reserves by country, and world iron ore prices.
The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the country's iron ore industry such as demand from end use sectors including steel, construction and automotive industries. It further profiles major iron ore producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.
Global iron ore production is expected to increase to in 2024, a growth of 2.9% over 2023, with, China, India, Brazil and Australia all contributing to the growth. Combined output from these countries is expected to increase from in 2023 to in 2024 - a 2.5% increase. Global iron ore production is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% over the forecast period to reach in 2030.
Reasons to Buy
To gain an understanding of the Global iron ore mining industry, relevant driving factors To understand historical and forecast trend on Global iron ore production To identify key players in the Global iron ore mining industry To identify major active, exploration and development projects in the Global iron ore mining industry
Key Topics Covered:
Overview Crude ore reserves Iron ore production Competitive landscape Iron ore prices Major active mines Major development projects Major exploration projects Demand and exports Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Vale Rio Tinto BHP Fortescue Ltd Anglo American NMDC Mitsui & Co ArcelorMittal Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Mineral Resources Ltd
For more information about this report visit

