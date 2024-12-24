Russia's Double-Tap Drone Attack Targets First Responders In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Krolivka, Sumy region, the emergency response team came under a double-tap attack by a Russian kamikaze drone as they deployed at the scene of the initial strike to put out a fire at a local farm.

That's according to the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.

“On the morning of December 24, a was damaged as a result of a UAV attack on the Krolivka community. A fire broke out. Rescuers contained the blaze,” the statement says.

While working at the scene, they heard the sound of an incoming drone, retreating to a safer distance.

Soon, the kamikaze drone hit the area immediately near the site of the previous strike.

The fire was extinguished but animals at the farm were killed in the strike.

According to tentative reports, no casualties were confirmed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops have carried out 20 attacks using various types of weapons on the border communities in Chernihiv and Sumy regions over the past day.