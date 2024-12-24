IBN Named Official Media Partner Of Podfest Expo 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a pioneer in corporate communications and content distribution, is proud to announce it has been selected as the official partner for Podfest 2025 , hosted by Cutting Edge Events ("CEE"). The event will take place in-person at the Renaissance Orlando Resort, Jan. 16-19, 2025.

Podfest Expo is the premier for world-class education, cutting-edge insights, and quality content creation tailored for the global podcasting community. Celebrating its 11th consecutive year, the event brings together independent creators, established podcasters, video creators, authors, and other content professionals for a transformative four-day experience of learning, connection, and innovation.

As the Media Sponsor, IBN will leverage its extensive corporate communications capabilities to maximize event visibility across digital platforms. IBN's reach spans over 5,000 syndication partners , including Apple News and International Business Times, in addition to its 60+ IBN Brands , collectively engaging over 2 million followers and subscribers.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, shared“We're thrilled to continue our collaboration with Cutting Edge Events and support their efforts to empower the podcasting and creator communities. At IBN, we're committed to driving greater interest and readership by amplifying the reach of their exceptional events.”

Chris Krimitsos, Founder of Cutting Edge Events, added“IBN's expertise in digital communications and media amplification has been instrumental in elevating our events. Their strategic approach to content distribution ensures we connect with millions of new readers and expand the impact of the podcasting community.”

Since 2015, Cutting Edge Events has been a leader in organizing podcast-focused, video, and other content-related conferences, fostering growth within the ecosystem, and delivering actionable insights to professionals and aspiring creators alike.

The four-day Podfest Expo 2025 will feature educational sessions, dynamic panel discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities, offering attendees the tools and connections to thrive in the evolving podcasting landscape.

For more information about the event, visit .

