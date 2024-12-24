Character Birthday Events To Be Held At Anime Park Attraction 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' In January 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

▲Exclusive designs of Shinobi-Zato birthday cards

Naruto fans gather at anime park“Nijigen no Mori” to celebrate characters' January birthdays

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, will be hosting a special event celebrating the birthdays of beloved characters from "Naruto: Shippuden" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations". The exclusive "Shinobi-Zato Character Birthday Event" will begin Wednesday, January 1st.

The event will feature limited-edition birthday cards with original Shinobi-Zato designs, celebrating the January birthdays of Might Guy, Gaara, and Minato Namikaze. During the distribution period, attraction visitors can receive an exclusive birthday card by telling staff that they came to celebrate the character's birthday. The back of each card depicts a scene featuring the character. The ultra-exclusive birthday event, held only at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, is the only location for fans to collect these cards.

■Overview: "Shinobi-Zato Character Birthday Event"

Distribution Period: Wednesday, January 1st – Friday, January 31st, 2025

*Available while supplies last.

*Card illustrations have been previously used for Shinobi-Zato events.

Operating Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (last entry 8:00 p.m)

Price: Adults (12 and above) from 3,300 yen; Children (5 to 11) from 1,800 yen

*All prices include tax.

*Children must be accompanied by an adult guardian.

*Entry is free for children of ages 4 and below.

Contents: Original birthday cards featuring specially drawn illustrations of all the characters that have participated in events at "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will be available. During the event period, visitors can receive a birthday card by telling the staff, "I came to celebrate the birthday of [Character Name]."

Website:

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

