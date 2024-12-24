Army Vehicle With 18 Soldiers Falls Into 150-Foot Gorge In Poonch District Rescue Operations Underway
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An army vehicle carrying 18 soldiers plunged into a 150-foot gorge in the Balnoi area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Several soldiers have sustained injuries, and rescue operations are currently underway.
(more details awaited)
