Army Vehicle With 18 Soldiers Falls Into 150-Foot Gorge In Poonch District Rescue Operations Underway

12/24/2024 9:00:38 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An army vehicle carrying 18 soldiers plunged into a 150-foot gorge in the Balnoi area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Several soldiers have sustained injuries, and rescue operations are currently underway.

(more details awaited)

Live Mint

