Nazarbayev University Crisis: Shigeo Katsu Demands Audit Transparency

Adding to the controversy are allegations of mismanagement involving the New Generation Foundation, the Jusan Group - entities originally established to ensure the long-term financial sustainability of NU and Nazarbayev Intellectual (NIS). Questions have also been raised about the state of affairs at NU's Social Development Fund. Reports suggest that funds may have been misappropriated, triggering outrage from students, educators, and civil society.

In response, a student initiative group from Nazarbayev University issued an open letter demanding the release of both the state audit and NU's internal audit of the Social Development Fund. The letter also calls for greater accountability, enhanced transparency, and the protection of students' rights. This appeal reflects mounting frustration with the university's leadership and a growing demand for immediate corrective action.

Shigeo Katsu's interview will shed light on these unfolding developments. As a former leader of NU, Katsu is uniquely positioned to analyze the root causes of the crisis, critique the university's response, and discuss the broader implications for Kazakhstan's education sector.

In light of recent controversies surrounding the financial governance of Nazarbayev University (NU) and Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools (NIS), an open letter from concerned students has surfaced, addressing the troubling mismanagement of funds and alleged conflicts of interest. The letter highlights a series of financial decisions that led to the unraveling of key institutions meant to ensure the long-term stability of NU and NIS. The students are particularly concerned about the fate of the Jusan Group and the Nazarbayev Fund (NGF), which were once positioned to secure the financial future of these two leading educational institutions. Instead, they allege that significant funds were misappropriated and whole organizations lost, leading to the collapse of what was once a promising financial structure.



In response, Shigeo Katsu, the Founding President of Nazarbayev University, has also written an open letter , received by EU Reporter, addressing the ongoing crisis and providing his perspective on the unfolding situation. In his letter, Katsu outlines the rationale of engagement in the financial sector and the erosion of the initial vision for NU, highlighting the role of key financial institutions like Jusan Bank and the NGF in securing a stable future for the university and NIS. He draws attention to the series of decisions that led to the loss of the former and calls for urgent remedial actions to prevent further damage to the institutions' credibility and financial stability .

In this exclusive interview with EU Reporter, Shigeo Katsu, the Founding President of Nazarbayev University, sheds light on these pressing issues. He discusses the audit findings, the role of Jusan Bank, and what must be done to restore trust and secure the future of NU and NIS.

Bio: Mr. Shigeo Katsu is the Founding President of Nazarbayev University. He held the position of President from December 2010 until June 2023. He was Chair of the Board of Trustees of an affiliated secondary school system, the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, and of the University's hospital system. Prior to the assignments in Kazakhstan, over the course of a 30-year career at the World Bank, Mr. Shigeo Katsu held various positions including leading financial sector reform support for China, Director for Cote d'Ivoire, and Vice President for Europe and Central Asia. After his retirement from the World Bank, he served for a few years on the US board of a youth-oriented international development NGO. Between 2011 and 2015 he was an Advisory Panel member of the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO).

- We have exclusively published your open letter and anticipate that it will generate a significant response. What drove you to write it, particularly in light of the misuse of funds intended to ensure the long-term financial stability of Nazarbayev University (NU) and Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools (NIS)?

The decision to write the open letter was not made lightly. It was driven by a profound sense of responsibility to the students, faculty, and broader community of Nazarbayev University (NU) and Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools (NIS). These institutions were established with a vision to create world-class educational hubs in Kazakhstan and establish a center of excellence for academic research. Ensuring their financial independence and long-term stability is a core requirement to achieve the two institutions' mission. However, recent developments revealed through state and internal audits have exposed serious breaches of trust. The misuse of funds from entities like the University's Social Development Fund, New Generation Foundation, and Jusan Group directly threatens the sustainability of NU and NIS. These funds were meant to build up and guarantee the financial security of the institutions. Instead, we now see signs of embezzlement, mismanagement, and a concerning lack of accountability. The role played by key figures like the directors and executives of NGF, of Aslan Sarinzhipov (Executive Vice President of NU, a former Minister of Education) and Kadisha Dairova

(Vice President for Student Affairs and International Cooperation, Nazarbayev University) only adds to the gravity of the situation. By writing the letter, my goal was to bring transparency to the issue and to mobilize public attention and international scrutiny. NU and NIS were founded on principles of meritocracy, transparency, and academic freedom If we allow these values to be compromised, we risk undoing more than a decade of progress. The letter serves as a call for accountability, reform, and most importantly, protection of the future of Kazakhstan's youth.

- Many students and alumni of NU have expressed their concern over the lowering of admission standards and the shift away from international standards. How do you assess these changes, and do you see them as diverging from the original vision for NU?

NU was conceived as a model of excellence , designed to meet international standards in research, teaching, and governance. One of its founding principles was merit-based admission , which ensured that students were selected solely based on their ability and potential. This meritocratic foundation was not only an academic principle but a reflection of NU's mission to transform Kazakhstan's education system. Students, alumni, faculty and staff have worked hard to build NU's name. Now students, alumni and parents are rightly concerned that the lowering of admission standards undermines this mission and risks eroding the university's reputation both domestically and internationally. Such changes create the perception that NU is moving away from its original vision of being a world-class institution. To restore confidence, NU must reaffirm its commitment to international standards, transparency, and academic rigor. Reverting to merit-based admissions and prioritizing excellence will send a clear message that the institution remains steadfast in its mission.

In the Open Letter, I stated that in theory, a policy of opening the entry door wider, but then be resolutely strict in terms of progression and graduation based on academic integrity and merit could work. There are some cases globally. However, it can only work if there is a full commitment to integrity and merit, openness and transparency, and NU's original values are upheld.

But unfortunately, what I have observed and heard about recent developments at NU does not make me optimistic. While administration is supposedly in a belt-tightening mode, new senior positions were created and filled with scant regard for a proper hiring process and qualification. Conflict of interest and restrictions on hiring family members have been discarded. These are just a few of the institutional changes that will inevitably bleed over into the academic fabric as well. Is this the example that senior management wants to present to our students?

- Do you believe the current situation, where the financial foundations like the Social Development Fund and New Generation Foundation were mismanaged, reflects a broader crisis within Kazakhstan's governance and democracy?

Absolutely, but to be fair, this corporate governance crisis is not just limited to Kazakhstan. The findings of the internal audit conducted by NU on the Social Development Fund (SDF)

reveal a systemic absence of check and balances and accountability that extends beyond these institutions. Mismanagement and theft, such as those involving Aslan Sarinzhipov , have not only undermined NU and NIS but also shaken public trust in Kazakhstan's leadership. The financial institutions linked to NU and NIS-Nazarbayev Fund, New Generation Foundation, and Jusan Group - were designed to guarantee long-term financial stability for education in Kazakhstan, securing the futures of NU and NIS for decades. However, NGF and Jusan Group's systematic depletion and dismantling highlight the country's struggle with accountability and the need for deep structural reform. This mismanagement reflects broader governance failings-particularly a lack of oversight, transparency, and mechanisms to prevent conflicts of interest. I cannot pronounce myself on the current status of the NF, but I would not be surprised if one discovers similar shortcomings there as well. I had called for an audit for some time until my departure but was not successful. The impact extends beyond education, affecting the economic and social fabric of Kazakhstan. Addressing these issues requires not just reforms within these organizations but also a renewed commitment to governance, accountability, and emphasis on establishing the rule of law.

- With the financial stability once promised by entities like the NGF now in jeopardy, how do you envision NU's future without those foundational guarantees?

The original intent of the Nazarbayev Fund, New Generation Foundation, and Jusan Group was to provide NU and NIS with long-term financial stability. These entities were carefully designed to ensure that Kazakhstan's leading educational institutions could eventually operate in a manner less affected by state budget fluctuations. However, as the audits reveal, these institutions have been systematically mismanaged and looted, jeopardizing the financial future of NU and NIS. NU's survival and success now depend on a bold and transparent strategy. The first step is to rebuild trust with the public, students, and alumni by publishing the findings of both the state audit of NU and the internal audit of SDF. Then, those responsible are held accountable. Financially, NU must re-establish a diversified funding model. This includes rebuilding its endowments and enhancing additional revenue streams, such as a logical and sound tuition policy, executive education and collaboration with industry and business in the form of contract research. Transparency and governance reform will be key to attract donors and investors who believe in NU's mission and potential.

- The Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan, in its state audit, reported the mismanagement of 73.5 billion tenge at Nazarbayev University , as well as allegations of half a billion tenge being used illegally. What is your opinion on this, and how should the university address governance and corruption issues?

I have not had the opportunity to access the state audit report, thus it is difficult to comment. If the cited amount in mismanagement of 73.5 billion tenge

over six years is true, it is scandalous. However, we do not know what the auditors' definition and criteria of mismanagement is. So, let's first find out what the report actually says.

What is clear, however, is the outcome of a 2023 internal audit of NU's

Social Development Fund (SDF) ,

and it is sobering. This SDF audit reveals a blatant disregard of corporate governance principles, where individuals entrusted with university resources prioritized personal gain over the mission of NU. The audit revealed that SDF management led by current NU Executive Vice President Aslan Sarinzhipov constructed an intricate web of subsidiary entities, including abroad, to systematically evade the oversight and control of the University. Funds ( over 14 billion tenge ) meant to assist students and faculty were used for personal gains of Aslan Sarinzhipov and questionable deals. Unfortunately, NU senior officials such as Vice President Kadisha Dairova participated in such schemes. When I voiced my concern earlier over the developments at NU, it is largely because of the track record of senior officials there.

For NU to move forward, it must adopt zero-tolerance policies for corruption, demand accountability from those responsible, and reform its governance structures to ensure transparency.

- Why do some claim there is a lack of funds for NU and NIS, despite the promises of financial stability from their endowment funds?

The claim of a lack of funds is a direct consequence of the systematic looting of resources from the New Generation Foundation and Jusan Group. These entities were explicitly designed to contribute to NU and NIS' long-term financial sustainability against the backdrop of reduced state funding. However, as I described in my Open Letter, these innovative financial structures have been undermined by mismanagement, and outright theft. For instance:



The US-based NGF was mismanaged by its executives for their own enrichment. They disregarded their fiduciary duties to the beneficiaries (NU and NIS) the principles of prudent stewardships.

Jusan Group, which was intended to generate stable income to NU and NIS through dividends, was taken away in what one could only describe as highway robbery which involved a collusion of NGF executives and Kazakhstan-based oligarchs with approval of the state. As mentioned earlier, I do not know the current state of NF. However, I would not be surprised if there too, funds have been misused for purposes not aligned with its endowment principles.

Rebuilding financial stability will require recovering stolen assets, reforming governance structures, and restoring public trust through full transparency and accountability.

- Given the scale of financial mismanagement, what steps are necessary to ensure accountability for those involved, including senior officials?

Accountability must begin with transparency. First, all findings from the audits should be made public, and independent investigations should be conducted to identify those responsible. No individual, regardless of rank or influence, should be above scrutiny. Second, legal consequences must follow where wrongdoing is found. Kazakhstan's legal system must demonstrate its independence and commitment to justice by prosecuting those who exploited these funds. Finally, governance reforms are essential. NU and its associated entities must implement stricter checks and balances, including external audits, whistleblower protections, and oversight committees with independent members. These steps are not just about rectifying past mistakes-they're about ensuring a future where such mismanagement cannot happen again.

- The audit findings were just the beginning of uncovering deeper issues. Is there more information you can share about how these financial foundations were exploited and what this means for the future of NU and NIS?

The patterns that have emerged-opaque transactions, conflicts of interest, and questionable settlements-are deeply troubling. For instance, the transfer of assets to private hands under unclear terms raises red flags about the intentions behind such decisions. This exploitation puts the futures of NU and NIS at risk. These institutions were designed to be financially independent, insulated from political and economic volatility. The weakening of their financial foundations erodes their ability to deliver on their missions and betrays the trust of the Kazakhstani people, who have invested in these institutions through their taxes. The way forward requires not just recovering lost assets but rebuilding the governance systems that allowed this exploitation to occur.

- Nazarbayev University was founded with a mission to serve as a model for higher education in Kazakhstan, supported by funds like those from the Nazarbayev Fund and New Generation Foundation. What was your original vision for the university, and how did these funds play a critical role in realizing that vision?

The vision for NU was bold: to create an institution that could compete with the best universities in the world while serving as a model for higher education reform in Kazakhstan. From day one, we envisioned NU as a hub for innovation, research, and leadership development-a place where the brightest minds could come together to solve the challenges of tomorrow. However, one should not forget that universities, in particular research universities, are a long-term endeavor. They are meant to educate and develop generations upon generations of leaders and professionals in a broad range of sectors, and thus contribute to the scientific, economic, and societal wealth of countries. Building a strong institution that can meet the test of time requires long-term and unwavering commitments to foundational values such as integrity, meritocracy, excellence, openness and transparency. But of course, strong financial support from government and other stakeholders is needed, especially in the first decades. Thus, it was understood that NU would be dependent on state funding (through education grants and capital investments) for the initial decades of its existence, while in the meantime it would develop other sources of financing such as through endowment funds, tuition, and contract research. The Nazarbayev Fund, NGF and the Jusan Group were integral parts of this vision. This overall construct allowed us to recruit world-class faculty, develop state-of-the-art facilities, and provide scholarships to talented students, many from underprivileged backgrounds. These resources weren't just financial-they were a vote of confidence in NU's mission and a recognition of the transformative power of education.

Given the depletion of resources from entities like the

Jusan Bank and NGF, do you believe NU can still achieve the financial stability it once promised? What needs to change for it to recover from this crisis?

The loss of these resources is a significant setback, but I do hope that NU can recover. The university must focus on rebuilding trust with its stakeholders-students, faculty, alumni, and the public. This starts with transparency in financial management and governance. Diversifying funding sources will be crucial. This includes rebuilding its endowments, engaging with the philanthropic community, and developing innovative revenue streams. But most importantly, NU must stay true to its mission and values. Financial stability is important, but it must never come at the cost of compromising the university's integrity or academic excellence.

What would be the key steps to restore the university's status and its credibility with students, faculty, and the public?

Restoring NU's credibility begins with transparency. For instance, the university must share the audit report with stakeholders, and openly address any major shortcomings highlighted in the audit, including financial mismanagement and governance failures. An independent investigation, followed by public disclosure of findings, will demonstrate a commitment to accountability. Next, an affirmation of NU's commitment to its foundational values and principles is needed. Next, institutional reforms are essential. This includes introducing stronger oversight mechanisms for financial and administrative processes, ensuring that governance boards are staffed with individuals of the highest integrity and independence, and that management, faculty and staff are recruited on the basis of transparency and merit. Fourth, NU must recommit itself to its founding mission of academic excellence. This means maintaining rigorous admission standards, prioritizing high-quality faculty recruitment, and fostering research that addresses national and global challenges. And finally, engaging the NU community-students, faculty, alumni, and parents-in shaping the university's path forward is critical. A transparent, inclusive process will rebuild trust and reaffirm NU's position as a leader in higher education.

How critical is educational reform in

Kazakhstan for addressing broader economic recovery and stability in the post-COVID era?

Educational reform is not just critical-it is foundational to Kazakhstan's economic recovery and long-term stability. The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in education systems worldwide, but it also underscored the importance of adaptability, innovation, and resilience. For Kazakhstan, investing in education means investing in the future. A well-educated population is essential for diversifying the economy, attracting foreign investment, and fostering innovation. Institutions like NU and NIS must lead the way by setting benchmarks for quality and demonstrating the value of education in driving economic progress. Moreover, reform must focus on equity. Expanding access to high-quality education for students from socially vulnerable backgrounds will ensure that economic recovery benefits all segments of society, not just the privileged few.

- How do you see the role of institutions like NU and NIS in not only providing quality education but also contributing to economic growth in Kazakhstan, especially when financial stability is threatened?

NU and NIS are more than educational institutions-they are catalysts for economic growth and social development. By equipping students with critical thinking skills, technical expertise, and a global perspective, they prepare the workforce needed to diversify Kazakhstan's economy. Their impact extends beyond classrooms. NU's research contributes to solving national challenges in areas like energy, healthcare, and technology. Meanwhile, NIS fosters innovation and leadership at the secondary education level, creating a pipeline of talent that benefits universities and industries alike. To sustain this role, NU and NIS must secure their financial stability. This includes strengthening governance, diversifying funding sources, and forging partnerships with the private sector and international organizations. These institutions are vital to Kazakhstan's future, and their success is intertwined with the country's broader economic ambitions.

- Could the model used by NU and supported by the Nazarbayev Fund be applied in other countries, or does it require a uniquely Kazakh approach to work effectively?

The NU model is innovative, but its core principles-integrity, meritocracy, autonomy, and a focus on global best practices-are universally applicable. Many countries could benefit from establishing institutions that prioritize excellence and align with international standards. That said, successful implementation depends on adapting the model to local contexts. Kazakhstan's approach benefited from strong initial financial and political backing, and a vision that emphasized independence from political and state bureaucratic interference. Replicating this requires careful consideration of governance structures, funding mechanisms, autonomy and other values, and cultural factors. In countries where philanthropic traditions or financial resources are limited, the model may need to rely more on public-private partnerships or international collaborations. Ultimately, the NU experience demonstrates that ambitious goals in education are achievable with the right vision, leadership, and long-term commitment support.

- What lessons do you hope others will learn from the experience of the NGF, Jusan Bank, and the financial turmoil at NU?

The story of NU and its financial affiliates offers a critical lesson: no institution, no matter how noble its mission, is immune to mismanagement and corruption without strong governance.

NU and NIS' financial pillars, namely the Nazarbayev Fund, NGF, Jusan Group, but also the SDF and NIS' Corporate Development Fund were designed to guarantee long-term financial sustainability, yet their exploitation demonstrates how quickly trust can be eroded when transparency and accountability are neglected. For any endowment fund or financial institution, the following lessons are clear:

Transparency is non-negotiable: regular, public audits by reputable institutions are essential to build and maintain trust.Governance must be strong and independent: Oversight bodies should include external experts to reduce the risk of inbreeding and conflicts of interest.Accountability deters abuse and exploitation: Those in leadership positions must face consequences for unethical actions.

NU's experience is a cautionary tale but also an opportunity. By addressing these failures head-on, NU can emerge as a model for how institutions can learn from adversity and rebuild stronger than before.

