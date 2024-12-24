HFCL Inaugurates Defence Manufacturing Facility in Hosur to Boost Domestic Defence Manufacturing

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 24, 2024: HFCL Limited, a leading technology enterprise and integrated next-gen communications product and solution provider announced the inauguration of its advanced defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu on December 23, 2024. This strategic milestone underlines HFCL’s commitment to strengthening India's self-reliance in defense manufacturing, in line with the nation’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, former Secretary Department of Defence R&D, Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister, and Guests of Honour Dr. (Smt.) Chandrika Kaushik, Director General- Production, Coordination & Services Interaction, DRDO, and Lt. General Rajeev Sabherwal. In his address, Dr. Reddy urged HFCL to focus not only on reducing the import burden but also on becoming a global exporter of top-quality defense products.

The new facility is dedicated to producing cutting-edge defense technologies, including HFCL’s indigenously developed Thermal Weapon Sights, Electronic Fuzes, High Capacity Radio Relay (HCRR) systems and Surveillance Radars tailored to meet the evolving needs of India’s armed forces. The facility is poised to manufacture up to 5,000 Thermal Weapon Sights, 250,000 Electronic Fuzes, 1,000 units each of High Capacity Radio Relays and Ground Surveillance Radars annually, addressing the critical requirements of India’s armed forces and contributing to the nation’s expanding defense export portfolio.

The new facility is strategically designed to meet the growing demand for high-precision defense technologies. It features a 10,000 Class and 1,00,000 Class clean rooms facility for TI Core and Thermal Weapon Sights production, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability. With a strong focus on quality, reliability, and innovation, HFCL aims to emerge as a leader in defense technology, providing solutions that meet the stringent demands of modern military operations worldwide.

Mr. Mahendra Nahata, MD, HFCL stated, “HFCL is proud to inaugurate this advanced defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hosur, which symbolizes our unwavering dedication to innovation, excellence, and national progress. This facility will allow us to deliver world-class defense technologies to armed forces, enabling them to operate with greater efficiency and confidence in critical missions.”

The Thermal Weapon Sights designed by HFCL represent a technological breakthrough, providing exceptional performance across diverse environments. Compatible with small arms such as rifles, light machine guns (LMGs), and rocket launchers, these sights offer features like high-resolution imaging, lightweight design, extended battery endurance and compliance with stringent MIL-STD 810 and JSS 55555 standards.

HFCL’s Electronic Fuzes, including Percussion, Proximity and Time Fuzes, are engineered for precision and adaptability, meeting critical defense requirements with their advanced programmable features and safety mechanisms.

The HCRR systems, designed for tactical networks, support secure and high-speed communication at 100Mbps. These systems feature Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multi-Point configurations, adaptive power control and Frequency Hopping to ensure secure, long-range data transmission in challenging environments.

HFCL’s Surveillance Radars, utilizing FMCW technology, offer rapid detection of threats such as moving persons, vehicles and even crawling targets. These compact, lightweight radars are ideal for border security, perimeter monitoring and counter-drone operations.

The Hosur facility will play a vital role in enhancing India’s defense capabilities and contribute significantly to the Country’s export potential. By investing in indigenous manufacturing and R&D capabilities, HFCL strengthens India’s strategic independence in the defense sector while also creating new opportunities for employment and skill development in the region. This new facility is poised to become a hub of innovation, equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies to ensure unparalleled quality and precision. It will play a vital role in enabling the production of next-generation defense solutions that cater to the rigorous operational demands of modern military applications.





