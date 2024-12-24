CELEBRATE A MAGICAL FESTIVE SEASON AT LAPITA, DUBAI PARKS™ AND RESORTS

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 24 December 2024: Get ready to jingle all the way into a season full of joy, laughter, and festive wonder at Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Autograph Collection! With dazzling events, mouthwatering feasts, and magical moments waiting around every corner, Lapita has something in store for all. Guests can also enjoy access to Riverland™ Dubai, the charming gateway to Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, along with thrilling theme parks including MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai, Real Madrid World, and Neon Galaxy.



Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Taking place throughout December, Palama Lounge will transform into a merry wonderland of holiday treats and festive décor from 8:30 am to 11:00 pm. Guests can indulge their sweet tooth with beautifully crafted gingerbread houses, classic panettone, rich loaf cakes, and Christmas lollies. For those looking for the perfect holiday gift, Palama offers exclusive Christmas hampers thoughtfully packed with goodies to share or savour yourself. It’s a festive paradise where you can bring home the magic of the season.



The holiday celebrations officially begin on 7th December with our spectacular Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Palama Lounge & Terrace, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Guests will be serenaded by the enchanting melodies of live Christmas carols, sip on velvety hot chocolate or a refreshing iced version, and delight in festive sweet treats. As the tree lights up, the evening comes alive with holiday cheer, creating a heartwarming experience that even the Grinch would adore.



From 1st to 30th December, Hikina Restaurant offers a feast for the senses, inviting guests to an all-you-can-eat adventure of unlimited Asian rolls and expertly crafted sushi, starting at 6:30 pm for just AED 150 per person. The festive family-style menu brims with bold, fresh flavors, complemented by a special Christmas Iced Tea that adds a refreshing twist to the dining experience. It’s a holiday feast you’ll want to return for night after night.



Christmas Eve at Lapita is a celebration to remember, as Kalea Restaurant hosts a festive dinner on 24th December from 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm. The evening promises joy and delicious seasonal flavors, with fun activities designed for little ones to keep the holiday magic alive. With packages starting at AED 200 for soft beverages, AED 300 for house beverages, and AED 400 for sparkling options, it’s a memorable experience for the whole family, filled with laughter, indulgence, and festive cheer.



For an extraordinary holiday escape, the Festive Lu’Wow Weekender from 24th to 26th December promises an experience full of festive cheer. King Rooms start at AED 1,499++, with upgraded Family Suites available from AED 1,899++, offering an all-encompassing package that includes a spectacular Christmas Day Brunch on 25th December at Kalea Restaurant. From 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, guests will enjoy a festive delights accompanied by live holiday entertainment, with brunch packages starting at AED 285 for soft beverages, AED 385 for house beverages, and AED 485 for sparkling options. Guests can look forward to a lineup of holiday-themed activities, including morning yoga sessions, whilst little ones can experience the kids’ eco-friendly workshops at the hydroponic farm, face and hand painting and vibrant live Christmas music at Palama Terrace. It’s an immersive holiday experience with Christmas-themed decorations and heartwarming celebrations for the whole family.



On Christmas Eve, guests will be treated to a warm welcome in the lobby with a thematic drink and festive amenities, while Santa Claus himself drops by to delight little ones with sweet lollies. Holiday fun continues in Kalea Garden, where children can partake in Christmas dance games, pin the reindeer’s nose, and break open a snowman piñata. Ari Pool Bar will host Sunset Fridays with a live DJ session at 6:00 pm, and Kalea Restaurant will serve a sumptuous Christmas Eve Dinner from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm, filling the air with holiday flavors and laughter.



The Christmas Day celebrations continue with a lavish breakfast at Kalea from 7:00 am to 11:30 am, followed by a special Little Eco Growers’ session at the hydroponic farm from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm. The festivities pick up pace in Kalea Garden with music, piñata fun, and holiday-themed games from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, and the day wraps up with exciting challenges and water games at the kids’ pool from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. As the evening descends, guests can unwind with a trio session from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Palama Terrace, soaking in the final moments of a magical Christmas Day.



New Year’s Eve

To ring in 2025 with style, the New Year’s Eve Lu’Wow Weekender kicks off on 31st December to 1st January. With King Rooms starting at AED 1,999++ and Family Suites from AED 2,599++, guests will enjoy a dazzling New Year’s Eve dinner at Kalea Restaurant from 7:00pm onwards starting from AED 325 for soft beverages, AED 425 for house beverages, and AED 525 for sparkling beverages, making it a feast to remember. Live music will serenade guests from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, while a magic show and photo booths add to the excitement. Guests can also look forward to a grand fireworks display at 9:30 pm and 12:00 am.



Hikina will also dazzle guests with a New Year’s Eve celebration, offering a vibrant, family-style menu and an exquisite sushi platter, all set to the festive sounds of a live DJ. Packages start from AED 258 for soft beverages, AED 358 for house beverages, and AED 458 for sparkling beverages, promising a New Year’s Eve packed with flavor and festive joy. Meanwhile, Ari Pool Bar will serve up Polynesian-inspired cuisine and festive NYE mocktails, with a live trio band creating the perfect island vibe. Guests can enjoy a bucket of five hops for just AED 169 from 7:00 pm onwards, making for a night of tropical magic under the stars.



To end the year on a high note, Palama hosts a New Year’s Eve Sundowner with sparkling beverages, a lively Fijian performance, and a trio band that will keep spirits high. Guests can indulge in light snacks and refreshments within a tropical ambiance as they prepare to welcome 2025 in style.



For more information, visit , or call +971 4 810 9999.





