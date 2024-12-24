Lay’s Brings Its Iconic Flavours to Delhi’s Streets with an Exciting Food Truck Experience

(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, 24th December 2024: For every Delhi foodie, a new experience awaits – this time, it’s on wheels. Lay’s, one of India’s favourite potato chips brands, is taking its iconic crunch beyond the pack with the launch of its first experiential WaysToLay’s Food Truck in India. Travelling through the streets of Delhi, this unique culinary experience introduces fans to an innovative range of dishes that celebrate Lay’s irresistible flavours in an entirely new way.



Through the food truck, the brand expands its WaysToLays concept, launched earlier this year, by bringing it into the experiential realm. WaysToLays reimagines how Lay’s can be enjoyed beyond the traditional pack. By incorporating Lay’s chips into innovative, locally-inspired recipes, this celebration transforms a simple snack into exciting culinary creations. With a menu and recipes inspired by local tastes and global trends, the food truck serves a delightful array of dishes that incorporate Lay’s chips in imaginative ways. Think crispy toppings, flavourful bases, and surprising twists - every bite promises to excite the palate.



The journey began with celebrity chef Kunal Kapur and food creator Shivesh Bhatia, who served up Lay’s-inspired recipes with a twist. Renowned chef Manish Mehrotra will also be spotted behind the food truck, creating and serving his own Lay’s-inspired recipes.



Citizens of Delhi are eagerly lining up to try unique dishes like Lay’s Chaat (Lay’s Waali Aloo ki Tikki), Lay’s Loaded Chips (Lay’s Ki Latt Lag Gay,Jag Soya Soya Lage), and Lay’s Chocolate Chips, sparking conversations about new ways to enjoy their favourite flavours. Many were inspired to recreate these dishes at home, as the food truck brought a fun take on classic snacks. The WaysToLays journey is just starting, with the buzz growing and fans excited for more.



Commenting on the launch, Saumya Rathor, Marketing Director, PepsiCo India said, “At Lay’s, we’re inspired by the deep love people have for our chips and the creative ways they use them in their favourite recipes. Their passion has motivated us to take this to the next level. With our first-ever WaysToLays food truck, we’re not just serving chips — we’re creating moments that bring people together, spreading smiles, and sparking joy across Delhi. It’s about more than just the flavour; it’s about celebrating unforgettable experiences with every bite. We can’t wait for more people to join us and experience the magic themselves”

Building on this enthusiastic start, the food truck is now set to roll into more locations across Delhi and Gurgaon that started from North Campus at Hudson Lake and GBT Nagar (20th to 22nd December) and is continuing through South Campus at Satya Niketan Market (23rd to 25th December), Nehru Place Market (26th and 28th December), and Sector 56 Market in Gurgaon (29th to 30th December). Each destination promises a unique culinary experience, inviting food lovers to explore a menu that reimagines Lay’s in surprising and delicious ways.

Join the journey and be part of this flavorful adventure as Lay’s transforms familiar streets into vibrant food hotspots! As the Lay’s Food Truck travels, the brand looks forward to engaging even more food lovers and creating lasting memories along the way.







