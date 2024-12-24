Vastned Belgium Strengthens Its Portfolio In Louvain And Namur With The Acquisition Of Gevaert NV
Date
12/24/2024 8:15:47 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vastned Belgium NV announces that it acquired all shares in Gevaert NV on 24 December 2024. Gevaert NV owns as assets a property located in the Bondgenotenlaan 63 / Lepelstraat 87 in Louvain and a property located in the Rue de Fer 139-141 / Rue de l'Inquiétude 1 in Namur. The property in Louvain consists of two commercial units (± 1,100 m2 incl. 175 m2 of storage) and four residential units. The property in Namur consists of one commercial unit (± 370 m2 incl. 100 m2 of storage) and three residential units.
Full press release:
Attachment
Vastned Belgium strengthens its portfolio in Louvain and Namur with the acquisition of Gevaert NV
MENAFN24122024004107003653ID1109027431
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.