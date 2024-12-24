Chibougamau Extends Several Conditions Of The West Block Option

Chibougamau will report to shareholders on the status of the West Block agreement at or shortly following the June 30, 2025 date.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.