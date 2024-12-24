Financial goals top the list of New Year’s resolutions for UAE retail investors, finds eToro

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai, 24th December 2024 – A recent survey conducted by trading and investing platform eToro reveals that 54% of retail investors have financial goals as their primary new year’s resolution for 2025. Increasing investments in traditional assets such as stocks, bonds, and commodities is the most popular objective, with 40% aiming to expand their exposure. This is closely followed by investing in real estate (38%) and increasing investments in cryptoassets (37%).

To achieve their financial resolutions, more than half (51%) of respondents plan to increase their overall savings or investment contributions. Other strategies include implementing detailed budgets or expense tracking (41%), adopting a mindful and frugal lifestyle (38%), and reducing discretionary spending on activities like dining out and shopping (28%).

The findings also underscore the entrepreneurial spirit and ambition of UAE retail investors with32% planning to launch side hustle in 2025 to boost their income, and 28% considering career changes in order to pursue higher earnings and achieve their goals.

Beyond financial aspirations, the survey highlights a well-rounded approach to 2025 resolutions, with UAE retail investors showing a strong commitment to personal development (41%) and health and wellbeing (34%). Additional areas of focus include fitness (28%), professional advancement (28%), and fostering stronger social or family connections (28%), reflecting a holistic approach to self-improvement.

"The UAE continues to exemplify a forward-thinking mindset as we step into 2025, with a commendable focus on financial resilience and personal development,” said George Naddaf, Managing Director, Business Development for the MENA region at eToro.

“2025’s resolutions highlight a proactive approach to not just financial security, but also a desire for self-improvement and adaptability. The ambition to diversify investments and embrace entrepreneurial ventures reflects a dynamic shift towards innovative wealth-building strategies, while the emphasis on mindful spending and frugal lifestyles shows a keen awareness of the evolving economic landscape. Such a holistic approach speaks to the UAE's ability to balance ambition with sustainability, paving the way for a future defined by stability, growth, and well-being.”





