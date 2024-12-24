Singapore based ‘W Chain’ Creates a New Milestone by Launching L1 Mainnet Blockchain for Developers Globally

(MENAFN- Metamorphpr) Global, December 24, 2024: W Chain, a Singapore based innovative hybrid blockchain, today announced the soft launch of its Layer 1 Mainnet, marking a significant milestone in its journey that is going to redefine global payment systems. Following the successful Testnet launch phase, which played a crucial testing ground for developers and engineers, W Chain is now ready for a controlled soft launch phase for the Mainnet.



After the Testnet launch, the developer community was invited to explore the W Chain features and enhance the functioning of the features and security by sharing constructive feedback with the core team at W Chain. After carefully evaluating the suggestions from the developer community, new features like the W Chain bridge are introduced in the Mainnet soft launch.



The commercial launch of the Mainnet is scheduled for March 2025. In between now and then, several new features, such as DEX, Premium Accounts, and the Ambassador Program, will be launched and added to the list.



Anish Jain, Founder, W Chain Network, expressed his enthusiasm about this significant step: “The soft launch of our Mainnet is an important moment for W Chain as we redefine global payment systems. We want to build an inclusive and flexible payment environment that fits businesses' different needs today and tomorrow. As a central switch for all payments, W Chain should be interoperable with all digital currencies.”



The Mainnet soft launch also enables the developer community to create a variety of decentralised apps (Dapps) and boosts the adoption of blockchain-based products and services across the globe.

Dinesh KR, Head of Blockchain at W Chain, said “this soft launch is crucial to the company's growth. We will use hybrid blockchain technology to secure and streamline transactions. We will simulate user interactions with the platform, collect important system performance and user experience data, and make any improvements before launch.”

Key Features of the Mainnet Soft Launch:



Limited Validator Onboarding: A select group of validators will be integrated into the network during this phase. This strategic approach ensures that any challenges can be addressed promptly without overwhelming the system.



Real-World Testing: The soft launch will simulate user interactions with the platform, enabling W Chain to gather critical data on system performance and user experience. This step is vital for identifying any last-minute adjustments needed before the official launch.



As W Chain prepares for its full Mainnet launch, it remains focused on community engagement and feedback. It invites developers and businesses to try out the platform during this soft launch phase, as their insights are invaluable for refining the system. W Chain is tracking to redefine global payment solutions through its unique hybrid blockchain technology. This soft launch of the Mainnet marks the beginning of not just a technological advancement but one of the important commitments to build a future-proof solution that solves modern payment problems.







