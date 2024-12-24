Turkish Airlines Starts its Flights to Santiago, Chile

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Start of the Turkish Airlines’ Chile flights marks flag carrier’s 131st country in its network, 10th in the Americas



Turkish Airlines has expanded its reach in the Americas by launching flights to Santiago, the capital of Chile. With Santiago as its 26th destination in the Americas, this new route holds significant importance, as it increases the number of countries in the flag carrier’s network in the region to 10 and the world to 131.



Starting today, Turkish Airlines will operate four weekly flights from Istanbul to Santiago via São Paulo. This new route further reaffirms flag carrier’s commitment to boost its presence in the Americas.



Commenting on the launch of Santiago flights, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi, stated: “As the airline flying to more countries than any other in the world, we continue to connect continents and cultures. The launch of our Santiago flights once again underscores our commitment to offering travellers unparalleled connectivity options. These flights will not only contribute to trade and tourism but also enhance cultural interaction between two nations. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard to experience our signature services and our world-renowned Turkish hospitality while discovering the captivating beauty of Chile, Türkiye and beyond.”



Flight Schedule:

Flight Number Starting Date Days Departure Arrival

TK 215 18/12/2024 1.34.6. ISTANBUL 20:35 SAO PAULO 04:15

TK 215 19/12/2024 .2.45.7 SAO PAULO 05:50 SANTIAGO 09:45

TK 216 19/12/2024 .2.45.7 SANTIAGO 11:40 SAO PAULO 15:15

TK 216 19/12/2024 .2.45.7 SAO PAULO 16:50 ISTANBUL 11:20

*All times are LMT.



Turkish Airlines passengers can fly from Istanbul to Santiago for 1,099 USD and from Santiago to Istanbul for 999 USD until March 31, 2025. These promotional fares are available on the airline’s official website and may vary at ticket sales offices or through agencies.



With its rich history, cultural centres, and breath-taking scenery of Andes Mountains, Santiago stands out as an attractive destination for travellers from all around the world. This new route not only expands Turkish Airlines’ flight network but also strengthens the connections between Türkiye and Chile.



To make travel more comfortable, Turkish Airlines offers a wide range of privileged services for its guests. These include the Stopover Istanbul program, which provides free hotel accommodation for transit passengers with layovers of 20 hours or more, and the TourIstanbul program, which offers complimentary guided tours showcasing Istanbul’s historic landmarks for layovers lasting 6 to 24 hours.



This new route not only enhances accessibility to South America but also provides travellers with an unforgettable opportunity to discover Chile’s natural and cultural wonders.







