(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Unprecedented 160-day Public Comment Period Concluded on December 23, with a Final Decision on the Draft Permit Expected in July 2025

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecobat employees, Teamsters leaders, and community members provided important testimony over the unprecedented 160-day public comment period, which included two public hearings on the renewal of the company's draft updated operating permit issued by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) for its City of (COI) battery recycling facility. The public had the opportunity to review and provide feedback in person, via Zoom, and online on the conditions in the draft permit during the comment period, which officially concluded yesterday. A final decision on the draft permit is expected in July 2025.

“Ecobat provides a critical service to Californians as the only in-state recycler of car batteries, annually keeping 10 million spent batteries out of landfills. Without Ecobat, spent batteries would end up in landfills or be exported to places like China, India, or Mexico, which have significantly less stringent environmental standards,” said Chris Griswold, the Principal Officer of Teamsters Local 986.“With Teamster's support, Ecobat has conducted years of public engagement and outreach in and around the facility in a good-faith effort to remain transparent about every aspect of Ecobat's recycling process.”

Ecobat is a global leader in lead-acid battery recycling solutions. Its facilities are at the forefront of environmental and technological advancements, reflecting its commitment to safety, community, and the environment.

“Ecobat sponsors after-school programs and STEM-related activities at the Boys and Girls Club so that the Club can provide a safe haven for kids along with opportunities to explore science careers,” said Kurtis Sundblom, Director of Advancement & Philanthropy at The Boys and Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley and Eastside.“Ecobat has literally opened its doors to us, providing resources, meeting space, and funding. They are a great community partner.”

“We were encouraged by the community's engagement. Community input and support are vital for the continuing process of modernizing our facility and further improving its safety and environmental controls,” said Thys Jordan, Vice President of Ecobat Resources California.“The renewal of this permit is crucial to that process. The draft permit includes new conditions allowing Ecobat to further improve recycling operations by making them even more protective of human health and the environment.”

Ecobat's COI facility is the only one of its kind in the Western United States. It safely recycles over 10 million car batteries each year with a 98% recycling rate, the highest of any industrial recycling process. The COI facility's state-of-the-art equipment and highly-skilled workforce transform old batteries into ingots and alloys, essential for lead-based products and components critical to the clean energy transition.

Ecobat's COI facility is a testament to environmental innovation, with industry-leading emission-control equipment ensuring operations do not adversely impact the environment. Ecobat has invested over $50 million in health and safety measures, protecting the community and our workforce. We prioritize safety while maintaining our commitment to environmental stewardship.

About Ecobat

Ecobat is the world leader in battery recycling and lead production, with operations throughout Europe and the United States. Spanning the collection, recycling, production and distribution of energy storage solutions, lead and polypropylene products, and other commodities essential to modern life, Ecobat helps industries meet the ever-growing need for more efficient, reliable, and sustainable energy storage solutions. Visit .

Media Contact

Dan Kramer

Ecobat Resources California

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: