Natural Dyes Market Will Reach USD 8.95 Billion By 2034 At A CAGR Of 5.9% | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The demand for natural dyes in the is growing because of a heightened awareness regarding issues linked to synthetic dyes. New York, USA, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview As per a recent report by Polaris Market Research, the market for natural dyes was assessed at USD 5.07 billion in 2024. It is projected that the market will attain USD 8.95 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2034. Market Introduction Natural dyes are pigments obtained from botanical, zoological, or mineral sources and utilized for coloring fabrics, textiles, and various other materials. These dyes are produced without the inclusion of synthetic chemicals and have been employed for numerous centuries. A few of the examples of natural dyes are madder, indigo, and bright yellow. Natural dyes can be used with or without mordants, which are water-soluble chemicals that help the dye bind to the fabric. The color of the dye depends on the source of the dye, the mordant, and the item being dyed. Natural dyes have some advantages, such as they have health-protective properties, they don't generate effluent, and the residue is biodegradable. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report: Natural Dyes Market Report & Scope Attribute

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2025 USD 5.07 billion Market value by 2034 USD 8.95 billion CAGR 5.9 % from 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Growing Consumer Interest in Eco-Friendly Products

The natural dyes market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly products. There is a clear trend toward more sustainable alternatives to synthetic dyes, which are frequently associated with harmful chemicals and pollution. Natural dyes are in high demand in industries like textiles, cosmetics, and food, where customers want safe and biodegradable options. Thus, leading to an exponential growth in the market for natural dyes.

Strict Government Policies Regarding Synthetic and Chemical Dyes

Natural dye manufacturers are turning to natural alternatives in response to strict government regulations on chemical dyes. These regulations highlight the potential dangers of synthetic dyes and encourage manufacturers to consider safer, environmentally friendly alternatives. This shift enables manufacturers to meet regulatory requirements while also catering to consumer preferences for environmentally friendly products. As a result, the drive to comply with government regulations is fostering a positive market environment. Hence, the booming effect in the natural dyes market.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

Leaders in Natural Dyes Market

Contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, the introduction of new products, higher investment, and cooperation with other organizations are examples of significant market developments. Among the leading businesses in the natural dyes market are:



Abbey Colors

AMA Herbal

NIG GmbH

Stony Creek Colors

GNT Group

Archroma

Phylum Product Company Inc

Dohler GmbH

Couleurs DE Plantes. Renaissance Dyeing

Regional Overview

The report provides regionally-specific insights into the natural dyes market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

In 2024, North America had the highest revenue share of the natural dyes market. The growth of the food and beverage industry in North America, as well as increased awareness of the harmful effects of synthetic dyes, is driving up demand for natural dyes in the region. This trend is particularly strong in the organic food market, where natural dyes are preferred for their safety and environmental friendliness.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to the expansion of the textile industry. Countries such as China and Bangladesh are major players in textile manufacturing, where there is a growing emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. As consumers prefer natural fibers and colors, textile manufacturers are responding by using natural dyes derived from plants and other organic sources. Additionally, this change enhances product appeal and is consistent with traditional dyeing practices that are culturally significant in the region. Hence, there is a noticeable growth in the natural dyes market.

Natural Dyes Market Developments

In October 2024, Archroma advances the sustainability of functional fabrics at Performance Days 2024 with "PLANET CONSCIOUS+" innovations. This innovation focuses on the incorporation of eco-friendly and sustainable dyeing solutions into their textiles sector.

In May 2024, AMA Herbal introduced Bio Indigo PreR. Pre-reduced natural indigo in liquid form that has undergone biochemical modification. It is an extremely economical and environmentally friendly solution. This product offers farmers financial opportunities, lowers energy use, lowers CO2 emissions, and saves landfill space.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

Natural Dyes Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook (USD Billion, 2020–2034)



Plant Based

Animal Based Mineral Based

By Form Outlook (USD Billion, 2020–2034)



Powder Dyes Liquid Dyes

By Application Outlook (USD Billion, 2020–2034)



Tanning

Printing Inks

Paints and Coating Dyeing and Coloring

By End Use Outlook (USD Billion, 2020–2034)



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Cosmetic and Personal Care Other

By Regional Outlook (USD Billion, 2020–2034)



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Building and Construction Sheets Market

Popcorn Container Market

Alpha-Cellulose Market

APAC Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Silicon Carbide Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter