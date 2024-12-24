HVAC Equipment Market Expected To Reach USD 387.22 Billion 2032, Growing At CAGR 7.2% | Introspective Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global HVAC Equipment size is expected to grow from USD 207.11 billion in 2023 to USD 387.22 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period (2024-2032).

United States, New York, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVAC Equipment market is growing due to several factors such as the launch of Lennox International's Xion and Enlight packed rooftop units' offerings a significant opportunity for the HVAC Equipment Market. These products highlight excellent efficiency, sustainable design, and compact environmental impact, aligning with the increasing global demand for eco-friendly HVAC solutions. Their innovative features provide to evolving regulatory standards and customer preferences, driving market growth and invention.

Introspective Market Research is thrilled to announce the release of its newest report, " HVAC Equipment Market " This comprehensive analysis reveals that the global HVAC Equipment Market, was valued at USD 207.11 Billion in 2023, is on a trajectory of significant growth, projected to reach USD 387.22 Billion by 2032. This upward momentum corresponds to a robust CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems are vital for behind indoor air quality (IAQ) by providing sufficient ventilation, filtration, and promoting thermal well-being. These systems are essential in both home and industrial environments, fulfilling a dual role of ensuring comfortable conditions and aiding particular industrial operations. HVAC systems are some of the major energy users, particularly in environments such as schools, where their consequence on energy use is substantial.

HVAC systems comprise various elements planned for heating, cooling, and ventilation. Heating devices, like heaters or boilers, produce heat, whereas air habituation systems offer cooling. Ventilation systems, including ducts, fans, and air purifiers, facilitate air program and improve air quality by removing pollutants. This widespread capability establishes HVAC as a vital constituent of building structure. In manufacturing and laboratory settings, HVAC systems help resolutions beyond just relief. They work in industries such as petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, IT, and food and beverage to accomplish temperature and moisture for making and storage activities.

In these situations, preservative specific environmental situations are important for the quality and safety of actions. Due to their important energy supplies, HVAC systems are a vital factor in the plan of both housing and industrial buildings. Modern HVAC construction orders energy effectiveness, eco-friendly sustainability, and observance to current energy guidelines. Advancements in HVAC technology aim to minimize energy loss, reflecting the increasing recognition of energy conservation methods and environmental responsibility. HVAC systems are essential for maintaining comfort, efficiency, and functionality in numerous environments. By combining top-notch standards with energy-efficient designs, they meet human needs and industrial demands while promoting sustainable practices.

Key Industry Insights

Ventilation Is Growing as a More Crucial Element in Home HVAC System

A key driving factor in the growth of the HVAC equipment market is the serious role of ventilation organizations. Ventilation, the procedure of confirming a stable conversation of air, plays a essential part in making interior spaces breathable and relaxed. Natural ventilation, naturally present in traditional households through windows, doors, and other openings, allows fresh air to arrive and stale air to exit. This ordinary airflow helps preserve an oxygenated environment while eliminating carbon dioxide, doors, and excess wetness. As modern homes and buildings convert more strongly closed for energy efficiency, the need for innovative ventilation solutions has grown-up meaningfully.

Motorized ventilation, a vital component of HVAC systems, has appeared as a key solution in such environments. These systems are intended to advance indoor air excellence by cleaning out dust, dirt, allergens, and other pollutants while upholding appropriate air circulation. This feature improves comfort and addresses health worries related with poor air quality. The growing focus on indoor air quality and the need for measured ventilation in modern building have contributed to the increasing demand for HVAC equipment. Ventilation systems have become crucial driver in the development of the HVAC market.

Growth of Construction Industry Boosting Global HVAC Equipment Market

The rapid urban growth and the development of residential and commercial buildings greatly propel the HVAC equipment market. Urban expansion has driven the development of residential structures and commercial areas like shopping centres, cinemas, medical facilities, clinics, hotels, and eateries. These facilities progressively integrate sophisticated air-handling systems such as heat pumps, furnaces, boilers, and air-cooled chillers, along with ventilation ducts and fans, to sustain ideal airflow and guarantee adequate ventilation.

The expected significant expansion of the commercial sector in the upcoming years will boost the demand for HVAC equipment even more. In the United States, the construction sector is a key economic factor, featuring more than 919,000 construction firms in operation as of Q1 2023. The worldwide construction sector is predicted to grow by more than $4.2 trillion over the next 15 years, indicating heightened investments in HVAC systems to improve energy efficiency and indoor air quality in various infrastructure developments.

This ongoing growth, combined with the increasing demand for sophisticated climate control and sustainable energy solutions in urban areas, establishes HVAC systems as a crucial element of contemporary infrastructure. The trend highlights the increasing focus on energy-efficient and eco-friendly technologies, propelling more innovation and acceptance in the HVAC industry.

Supportive governmental policies

The HVAC equipment market in India is witnessing substantial growth driven by multiple key factors. Fast development and growing disposable revenue have led to heightened claim for innovative HVAC systems, particularly in commercial and manufacturing building sectors like shops, schools, and mid-level hospitals. Moving climatic situations have additional urged the acceptance of energy-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions.

Government regulations have played a pivotal role in reforming the industry, instructing increased competence and concentrated energy feasting in rooftop air conditioners, heat pumps, and warm-air systems. The phase-out of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) has driven builders to project eco-friendly and supportable HVAC systems. The government's Performance Success Trade (PAT) scheme needs energy-intensive establishments to conduct energy audits, with HVAC assessments, fostering greater approval of effectual systems.

Initiatives like 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat, along with Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, have strengthened domestic manufacturing, while financial incentives and the 2070 carbon neutrality goal emphasize sustainability. Increased budgetary support for sustainable community development is expected to boost the HVAC market's growth, as outdated systems are replaced with innovative, green technologies. This comprehensive support underscores the sector's pivotal role in India's energy-efficient future.

How does the growth in residential and commercial properties drive opportunities for the HVAC Equipment market?

The increasing trend of city expansion, along with an advanced rate of ownership in both residential and commercial properties, offers a main opportunity for the HVAC equipment industry. Housing is an essential human requirement, and as the global population increases, the goal for owning a home keeps growing. People frequently possess multiple properties, necessitating HVAC systems in various homes to maintain comfort and livability. This trend is especially prominent in metropolitan regions, where the population density and need for contemporary infrastructure are greater. About 56% of the Global population, which is roughly 4.4 billion people, lives in city areas. The city population is expectable to more than double by 2050, with nearly 70% of the global population residing in city areas. The swift urban growth stimulates significant investment in both residential and commercial building, which enhances the demand for effective and sustainable HVAC systems that cater to contemporary, comfortable living and working spaces.

HVAC systems are important, particularly in offices, retail locations, and manufacturing plants. As firms focus on employee wellness and energy savings, the need for advanced HVAC machineries, such as smart and energy-efficient systems, is expected to rise.

Cities subsidize more than 80% of the worldwide GDP, highlighting their implication as center of financial motion and revolution. Effectively managed urbanization enhances productivity and aids infrastructure growth, such as HVAC installations. This increase in construction and urban living conditions offers HVAC manufacturers a unique chance to address the growing demand, innovate energy-efficient solutions, and satisfy the heightened expectations of city residents for sustainable and comfortable environments. With the growth of both residential and commercial property markets, the HVAC industry is set for significant expansion throughout the forecast timeframe.

How does the high energy consumption of HVAC equipment challenge market growth and sustainability?

The HVAC equipment sector encounters a major obstacle concerning energy efficiency and sustainability, propelled by the considerable energy usage of these systems. Compressors, being a fundamental part of HVAC systems, use a significant amount of energy to compress refrigerant gas to elevated temperatures and pressures prior to its circulation through the condenser and evaporator. This procedure is crucial for preserving preferred indoor environmental settings, but it requires considerable energy, particularly during severe weather events when heating or cooling requirements are highest.

HVAC systems, which contain heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, rank between the top sponsors to energy consumption in constructions. These systems make up about 40 to 60 percent of total energy usage in both residential and commercial buildings. This degree of energy reliance results in elevated operational expenses and plays a major role in carbon emissions, creating difficulties for environmental sustainability and adherence to energy-efficiency regulations. As worldwide energy needs grow and tougher environmental regulations arise, the market faces pressure to create and advance more energy-efficient technologies. This encompasses sophisticated compressors, intelligent HVAC systems, and integrations of renewable energy. These innovations demand significant investment in research and development, enhancements in manufacturing, and acceptance by consumers, which are frequently obstructed by steep upfront expenses.

Alongside technological challenges, there is an increasing demand for awareness and training for end-users and technicians to enhance HVAC operations. Without extensive operation of energy-efficient practices and systems, the industry expressions inaction amid growing environmental and economic challenges. Undertaking these problems is essential for achieving a stability between energy efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness in the HVAC industry.

Key Manufacturers

Market key players and organizations within a specific industry or market that significantly influence its dynamics. Identifying these key players is essential for understanding competitive positioning, market trends, and strategic opportunities.



Carrier Corporation (US)

Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P. (US)

Rheem Manufacturing Company (US)

Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan)

Emerson Electric Co (US)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Johnson Controls International (Ireland)

Lennox International Inc. (US)

Trane Technologies (US)

York (US)

American standard (US)

Daikin (Japan)

Ingersoll Rand (US)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

United Technologies (US)

Electrolux (Sweden)

Lennox (US) Nortek (US) and Other Major Players.

Recent Industry Development

In 2024, Toshiba Carrier UK launched Interactive Intelligence II, an advanced web-based embedded building management solution. The innovative BMS provided enhanced control and monitoring of HVAC systems, ensuring improved energy efficiency and occupant comfort. Designed for seamless integration, its empowered users with sophisticated tools to optimize building performance, reflecting Toshiba Carrier UK's commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology.

In March 2023, Panasonic Corporation successfully acquired Systemair's commercial air-conditioning business for €100 million, enhancing its commercial hydronic systems presence in Europe. This strategic move reflected Panasonic's dedication to human-centric technology and innovation, fostering well-being for people, society, and the planet. The acquisition underscored Panasonic's commitment to advancing sustainable solutions in the European market.

Key Segment of Market Report:

By System Type:

Heating and cooling split systems are considerable expansion in the HVAC equipment market throughout the forecast period. These systems rank among the most prevalent HVAC options, consisting of two distinct units: one designated for cooling and another for heating. The external unit, which usually contains the compressor and condenser, regulates cooling by releasing hot air from the area. On the other hand, the indoor unit, which houses the evaporator coil and air handler, provides cool air via ductwork. In heating systems, the setup typically features a gas furnace or an indoor fan coil linked to the outdoor unit through copper piping.

Split systems are distinct from packaged HVAC units, which integrate all components into one unit. They provide outstanding efficiency and adaptability, fulfilling both heating and cooling requirements. Their capability to offer accurate temperature regulation and zoning is a significant benefit, enabling users to heat or cool individual rooms or areas separately. This characteristic renders split systems an energy-saving option for both residential and commercial uses.

These systems see increased use because of their excellent cooling abilities, as outdoor units efficiently eliminate heat from indoor areas. During chilly seasons, the built-in heating system, typically powered by gas, guarantees and warm surroundings. The adaptability, energy-saving features, and customizable aspects of heating and cooling split systems make them key players in the expansion of the HVAC equipment market, addressing various climate control requirements.

By End user:

The residential sector is predictable to lead the HVAC equipment market through the forecast period, by the growing demand for confirming comfortable indoor weathers in light of instable climate patterns. HVAC systems that manage heating, ventilation, and air conditioning are vital for creating a comfortable and healthy environment in homes. As worldwide temperatures surge, risky weather events convert more common, and awareness of indoor air superiority rises, the need for HVAC systems in homes is sighted substantial growth.

Property holder emphasize HVAC systems for monitoring indoor temperatures, attractive comfort and supportive health by improving air quality. These systems are gradually creating themselves as important basics in modern housing building projects, further attractive market expansion. The widespread use of smart and energy-saving HVAC systems resembles with sustainability actions, interpretation them attractive to environmentally alert clients.

The segment's supremacy is driven by instant city growth, growing non-refundable incomes, and developments in HVAC technology. Government inducements and regulations inspiring energy-efficient homes have speed up the acceptance of progressive HVAC technologies in housing areas.

This improved demand in home applications securities the segment's largest market share in the HVAC equipment industry, importance the increasing focus on comfort, energy efficiency, and indoor air quality. With constant growth in residential building, particularly in developing countries, the HVAC market is set for important growth, supporting the domination of the housing sector.

By Region:

North America , which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is at the forefront of the global HVAC equipment market and is expected to retain its leadership throughout the forecast period. This leadership is maintained by various elements, such as a solid construction sector, increased consumer knowledge about indoor air quality, strict energy efficiency standards, and different climate conditions requiring both heating and cooling options.

The United States possesses the biggest portion of the North American HVAC market, by its diverse climate regions that maintain continuous demand for HVAC systems throughout the year. Residents in the housing sector often invest in energy-efficient systems, playing a major role in market expansion. The commercial and industrial areas make vital funds in cutting-edge weather control technologies to satisfy the requirements of office places, retail stores, and industrial plants.

Energy efficiency and eco-friendly sustainability play a vital role in the North American HVAC market. Government programs, such as the efficacy standards from the Department of Energy and the ENERGY STAR creativity by the Environmental Protection Agency, have urged innovation within the industry. High-efficiency heat pumps, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, and smart regulators have developed gradually prevalent. The area is at the forefront of using alternative refrigerants that have compact global warming potential, in line with global environmental responsibilities. The interaction of regulatory backing, technological progress, and diverse claim trends reinforces North America's status as a worldwide head in the HVAC equipment sector, ensuring sustained growth in the future.

Comprehensive Offerings:



Historical Market Size and Competitive Analysis (2017–2023): Detailed assessment of market size and competitive landscape over the past years.

Historical Pricing Trends and Regional Price Curve (2017–2023): Analysis of historical pricing data and price trends across different regions.

Market Size, Share, and Forecast by Segment (2024–2032): Projections and detailed insights into market size, share, and future growth by segment.

Market Dynamics: In-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends, with a focus on regional variations.

Market Trend Analysis: Evaluation of emerging trends that are shaping the market landscape.

Import and Export Analysis: Examination of trade patterns and their impact on market dynamics.

Market Segmentation: Comprehensive analysis of market segments and sub-segments, with a regional breakdown.

Competitive Landscape: Strategic profiles of key players across regions, including competitive benchmarking.

PESTLE Analysis: Evaluation of the market through Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental factors.

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis: Assessment of competitive forces influencing the market.

Industry Value Chain Analysis: Examination of the value chain to identify key stages and contributors.

Legal and Regulatory Environment by Region: Analysis of the legal landscape and its implications for business operations.

Strategic Opportunities and SWOT Analysis: Identification of lucrative business opportunities, coupled with a SWOT analysis. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations: Final insights and actionable recommendations for stakeholders.

