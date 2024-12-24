(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As urbanization accelerates, the gardening equipment thrives, catering to seeking green spaces. Demand for eco-friendly tools and smart technologies enhances gardening experiences, ensuring a prosperous future filled with creativity and sustainability in outdoor living. New Delhi, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gardening equipment market to hit the market size of US$ 121.16 billion by 2033 from US$ 72.39 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period, 2025–2033. The gardening equipment market is reflecting robust activity and increased consumer interest in do-it-yourself landscaping, eco-friendly power tools, and sustainable horticulture solutions. Astute Analytica attribute this surge to a fresh wave of homeowners improving outdoor living areas, along with a rise in home-improvement projects, as illustrated by US retail sales of lawn mowers that have already reached 14 million units this year. Real-time observations suggest that supply-chain improvements and a focus on rechargeable tools, such as battery-powered power tool kits averaging around US$340 in leading retail outlets, are helping sustain this momentum. Request Free Sample Copy @ Manufacturers in the gardening equipment market have responded by broadening their product portfolios with quieter electric-powered options, evident in Europe's 2.1 million battery-powered gardening tools sold in the first half of 2023 and reflected in consistently strong e-commerce performance, as one leading retailer recently reported 9 million online orders for gardening equipment in the last quarter. This shift addresses evolving customer preferences for equipment that is simultaneously efficient and more environmentally responsible, catering to the 95 million households in the United States that actively engage in gardening projects. Additionally, many enthusiasts are investing in advanced setups, with the average cost of a standard greenhouse kit in North America standing at US$2,500, underscoring a consumer willingness to spend on high-quality and sustainable horticulture solutions that enhance outdoor spaces. At the same time, supply chain adaptability continues to bolster production, although manufacturers do face cost pressures, with the global cost of raw steel used in tool production hovering around US$1,100 per metric ton. Industry experts predict that the integration of technology, through automated lawnmowers or app-integrated irrigation systems, will spur further growth in the gardening equipment market This is true specially as consumers look for convenient and reliable options like electric lawn mowers averaging around US$470 in retail pricing. Many industry players foresee a shift toward smart solutions that blend efficiency with sustainability. Nonetheless, safety remains a critical concern, given that the US Consumer Product Safety Commission has recorded 33,000 reported injuries linked to gardening equipment this year. This vigorous demand highlights the capacity of innovative solutions to reshape the market and reinforce consumer engagement in gardening activities. Key Findings in Gardening Equipment Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 121.16 billion CAGR 5.89% Largest Region (2024) North America (34.8%) By Product Type Trimmers and Edgers (24.4%) By Application Commercial (43.5%) By Mode of Operation Electric (40.4%) By Distribution Offline (73.7%) Top Drivers

Widespread do-it-yourself enthusiasm elevates demand for functional gardening implements.

Rising ecological awareness heightens interest in resource-efficient outdoor solutions worldwide. Ongoing home renovation projects stimulate purchases of diverse horticultural equipment. Top Trends

Surge in battery-powered implements reshapes priorities for noise-free landscaping.

Greater focus on smart, connectivity-based garden automation fosters modern innovation. Elevated passion for edible gardening pushes functional, multipurpose tool designs. Top Challenges

Seasonal buying patterns complicate consistent revenue across heterogeneous climates. Competition from low-cost imports pressures manufacturers toward logistical refinements.

Trimmers and Edgers' Dominance is Driven by Innovation and Evolving Consumer Demands, Set to Control Over 24% Market Share

Trimmers and edgers have rapidly gained traction among both domestic and commercial gardening equipment market landscapers, thanks to advances in power efficiency, ergonomics, and cutting precision. One indication of their meteoric rise is that at least ten newly unveiled trimmer models this year feature Bluetooth connectivity for real-time performance tracking. Industry specialists highlight that seven major brands now incorporate carbon fiber shafts to reduce weight while enhancing durability. Furthermore, there are currently six multi-functional attachments that convert a base trimmer unit into an edger, blower, or cultivator, illustrating the shift toward multi-use solutions. Among the emerging technologies, five manufacturers have integrated sensor-based auto-feed systems to minimize manual line adjustments. In addition, eight industry alliances have formed in 2023 alone, focused on improving spool durability through advanced polymer composites. Combined, these innovations reflect a rapidly evolving market driven by consumer expectations for adaptability and ease of operation.

Underpinning this surge in popularity across the global gardening equipment market is a growing preference for streamlined garden maintenance. Retail data suggests that over 1,000 trimmer-and-edger combo units sold out within their launch week at select outlets, indicating heightened consumer demand for integrated functionality. Notably, four new edger prototypes released this year boast adjustable depth control for enhanced precision along flower beds and driveways. Industry insiders also report that at least three leading companies have started incorporating recycled metals into the trimmer chassis, catering to eco-conscious buyers. Another sign of robust market momentum is the rise of quick-charging batteries, with at least nine separate product lines guaranteeing a full recharge in under 45 minutes. As a testament to brand strength, two major manufacturers recently opened dedicated R&D facilities specifically for expanding trimmer and edger technologies.

Electrically Powered Gardening Tools Dominance to Remain Intact and is Driven by Efficiency, Innovation, Convenience, and Sustainability, Set to Control over 40% Share

Electrically powered gardening tools have surged in popularity, driven by mounting environmental concerns and rapidly improving battery technology. In the first half of 2023, at least eight new electric hedge trimmer models were launched with noise-reducing features, improving community acceptance in residential areas. Meanwhile, five leading global brands now offer cordless power equipment that can run for over 60 minutes on a single charge, addressing a common challenge of limited runtime. Industry reports on the gardening equipment market note that nearly 2,500 electric chainsaws were sold during a prominent spring festival, underscoring public enthusiasm for quieter, smoke-free tools. Additionally, seven new quick-charging stations have been introduced by major hardware retailers, enabling faster recharge cycles for busy homeowners. Another notable change is the integration of digital feedback systems, with four manufacturers unveiling high-resolution LCD interfaces that track motor temperature, blade speed, and battery status in real time.

A crucial driver behind this shift in the gardening equipment market is the reduced operating cost associated with electricity compared to traditional gasoline. In 2023 alone, two prominent research institutions published findings that electric mowers, trimmers, and blowers can collectively reduce annual maintenance expenses by a notable margin. Moreover, the increase in battery-swapping programs has further encouraged consumers to invest in electric hardware, with at least six new public exchange kiosks accessible in major metropolitan areas. Brands are also innovating attachments: three newly patented designs allow a single electric powerhead to function as a blower, brushcutter, or pressure washer. Retailers confirm that over 3,000 pre-orders were recorded for next-generation cordless leaf blowers, reflecting heightened expectations for robust performance.

Ask For Customization @

Commercial End Users to Hold are Largest Share: Insights Revealing Heightened Demand, Technological Breakthroughs, and Operational Efficiency Gains

Commercial gardening equipment market has undergone a remarkable transformation, driven by amenities management for corporate campuses, hospitality venues, and public institutions. In the first quarter of 2023, at least six newly designed zero-turn mowers debuted, allowing large-scale operators to trim lawns faster while drastically reducing operator fatigue. Another sign of surging interest is that over 4,000 commercial-grade chainsaws were shipped to professional landscaping contractors within a single month, reflecting a need for high-torque power tools. Six industry-leading manufacturers have collaborated on emission-reduction technologies, resulting in engines that run cleaner without compromising performance. Additionally, four newly introduced hedge trimmer models now incorporate anti-vibration systems for safer, extended use. To address complex terrains, five pilot projects are testing remote-controlled slope mowers on steep inclines. These advancements indicate a strong momentum in commercial settings, where operational precision and cost-effectiveness are paramount.

This growth can also be attributed to rising land maintenance complexities and stricter environmental guidelines. Reports in the gardening equipment market confirm that at least seven city park authorities have shifted their annual budgets toward specialized, low-noise blowers, highlighting a desire for minimal community disturbance. Furthermore, three new prototypes featuring robotic or semi-autonomous navigation have been unveiled, presenting a glimpse into a future where maintenance teams can operate multiple machines simultaneously. Industry data reveals at least 2,500 robotic trimmers were installed in theme parks and university campuses in early 2023, underscoring the practical viability of automated gardens. Another milestone includes two global hotel chains adopting battery-powered commercial equipment across multiple properties to enhance sustainability initiatives. Finally, eight leading landscaping service providers collectively purchased a substantial volume of ride-on mowers in a dedicated trade show event this year, demonstrating the continued expansion of commercial applications in the gardening equipment market.

Global Gardening Equipment Market Major Players:



Ariens Company

Briggs & Stratton, LLC

Deere & Company

Excel Industries, Inc.

Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd.

Fiskars Brands, Inc.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

MTD Products, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schiller Grounds Care

Stiga Group

The Toro Company Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type



Lawn Mowers

Trimmers & Edgers

Chainsaws

Blowers

Cutting & Pruning Tools

Striking Tools

Wheeled Implements

Water Equipment Others

By Mode of Operation



Manual

Engine Electric

By Application



Residential

Commercial Municipal

By Distribution Channel



Online Offline

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

Need a detailed report walkthrough? Request an online presentation from our analyst @

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries: ... Website: